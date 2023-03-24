Obituaries Mar 24, 2023 - Obituaries Local obituaries for March 21-23 Share this story: Below is a list of local obituaries from March 21-23, 2023. Jessica Erin Cox Janice Mae Renander Frerichs Texas Richard Matros Judith Ann “Judy” Willsie Fred Arthur Dunmire Debra L. Bartholomew Dyce P. Bonham Darleen Kracht Thomas Fryatt Harold Alex Lash Dorothy J. Moore Pat Smith Winona Lee Wedeman Carolyn Marie Curl Deborah Lynn Hoerl William “Bill” Dean Shippee Dr. P. E. Thomas Christie Jean-Baptiste Helen Marie Rode
