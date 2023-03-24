  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Jose Miguel “Joe” Janer

Jose Miguel Janer (June 22, 1947-March 19, 2023) Jose Miguel “Joe” “Pipo” Janer passed away on March 19, 2023, in Overland Park, KS after a brief battle with colon cancer.

Joe was born June 22, 1947 in Guynabo, Puerto Rico. He lived in San Juan and Isabela, Puerto Rico until the age of 9 when his family moved to Brooklyn, New York. He lived there until the age of 14 when he moved with his mother to the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA. He joined the Marine Corps at age 17 and was honorably discharged after proudly serving.