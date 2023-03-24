Jose Miguel “Joe” Janer

Joe was born June 22, 1947 in Guynabo, Puerto Rico. He lived in San Juan and Isabela, Puerto Rico until the age of 9 when his family moved to Brooklyn, New York. He lived there until the age of 14 when he moved with his mother to the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA. He joined the Marine Corps at age 17 and was honorably discharged after proudly serving.

Joe was a free spirit and adventurer, he traveled extensively over the next 20 years living in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico to Tuscon, Arizona, from San Francisco all the way to Florida, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. He fathered three sons during this time. Daniel Falcon, Jose Miguel Carter and Diego Carter.

In 1984, Joe settled on the beautiful island of Culebra, P.R. It was there he met his wife, Josefa “Chefa” and her infant son John Christopher Prieto who he loved and raised as his own. In 1987 they welcomed a daughter, Paloma Bianca. From then, they continued the carefree and adventurous life traveling and residing in Taos, New Mexico. Moving onto the east coast to Texas and then Key West, Florida where they settled down. Jose worked for the Key West School District as a master diesel mechanic until early retirement.

After retirement, Joe bought a sailing yacht and piloted it to the Caribbean and settled down to live the last 23 years of his life. Joe and Chefa lived the dream life of warm weather and beautiful beaches in Culebra. Joe loved the Japanese culture and was a Soto Zen Buddist in his spiritual beliefs. He was an accomplished sailor and scuba diver. He was an avid fan of Jazz dating back to his youth hanging outside of jazz clubs in Brooklyn shining shoes. Joe was a great storyteller, somewhat of an enigma, and all who knew him considered him a friend.

Joe was preceded in death by his father, Jose Miguel Janer, mother, Gloria Millagros Velez.and brother, Alfredo Veliz.

He is survived by his wife and traveling partner of 38 years Josefa Lopez Morales, of the home. Sons, Daniel Falcon and his wife Renée of Overland Park, KS., Jose Miguel Carter and Diego Carter of Arizona, John Cristopher Prieto, and daughter Paloma Bianca Janer Lopez and her son Vladimir Rivera of Dallas, TX. His sister Gloria “Muñeca” Ramzi of Las Vegas, NV., nephews, Jameel Ramzi, Sam “Duke” Ramzi, Alfredo Veliz, Benji Veliz, Daniel Veliz, niece Charmaine and her wife Katie Bigelow of Las Vegas, NV. He also leaves nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.