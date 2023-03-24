  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

John Marle Cox

On March 2nd John Cox, beloved husband, father, and friend passed away at the age of 73 years young quietly in his home.

John was born in Kansas City, Kansas to Bernice and Kenneth Cox in 1950 and grew up in metro KC with his brother and sister and many extended family graduating high school in 1968. In 1969 he began work with the Santa Fe Railroad as a clerk and started a 30+ year career in transportation where he climbed to become a Trainmaster and discovered his love for leading and mentoring that would go on to shape the man he would continue to be.