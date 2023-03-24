John Marle Cox

John was born in Kansas City, Kansas to Bernice and Kenneth Cox in 1950 and grew up in metro KC with his brother and sister and many extended family graduating high school in 1968. In 1969 he began work with the Santa Fe Railroad as a clerk and started a 30+ year career in transportation where he climbed to become a Trainmaster and discovered his love for leading and mentoring that would go on to shape the man he would continue to be.

In 1978 he met the love of his life and companion Rita, they wed on 1/24/1981 and started a family soon after. They expected there first child Kenneth fall of 1981 and Katherine the following year. John loved his family with everything he had and would do anything for them, his big heart was known well beyond his immediate family and extended to anyone that had the pleasure to know him.

He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending his free time in nature fishing, hunting mushrooms, shooting, just being outdoors and he frequently shared this love with his friends and family. He was also a passionate sports fan especially the KC Chiefs and KU Jayhawks and can be remembered by many rooting on and yelling at games, he was fortunate enough to see his Jayhawks win another National Championship and his Chiefs win another Super Bowl before his passing.

There is so much that can be said here but there’s not near enough space but what can be said is that John touched MANY MANY peoples lives and made very positive impact on the people around him and this world as a whole, John had the biggest heart and would give the shirt off his back and help anyone that needed it. He’d listen and advise anyone that needed an ear and loved teaching and helping when he could and many times being the first to volunteer to help even when he had no idea what he was signing up for.it didn’t matter he just wanted to help. John was a club manager and mentor for friends of Bill, that work was very important to him.

John is survived by his wife Rita Cox and children Kenneth and Jennifer Cox and Katherine and William Riggins along with 5 grandchildren and many loved ones, John will be greatly missed and his death leaves a hole in many peoples hearts but the memories of this great man will live on forever in those hearts as well.

Celebration of life will be held at Shawnee Mission Park shelter 10 on June 3 @ 1pm and will continue into the evening, there is a Facebook event page for specifics of this event and we welcome any and all touched by John Cox to join us.

https://facebook.com/events/s/john-marle-cox-celebration-of-/1150531963011005/