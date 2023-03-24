  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Darryle U. Babbs

Darryle U Babbs, 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, after three years of countless illnesses and hospitalizations, under the watchful eye of the amazing staff of Ascend Hospice. He was in hospice for three and a half months, living life on his terms and calling the shots like a boss.

Darryle spent most of his life at the Kansas Neurological Institute (KNI). His Mom’s wish was to move him into the community, closer to her, which sadly happened shortly after her passing.