Darryle spent most of his life at the Kansas Neurological Institute (KNI). His Mom’s wish was to move him into the community, closer to her, which sadly happened shortly after her passing.

Darryle U Babbs, 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, after three years of countless illnesses and hospitalizations, under the watchful eye of the amazing staff of Ascend Hospice. He was in hospice for three and a half months, living life on his terms and calling the shots like a boss.

Although she didn’t get to see it, she would have been so proud of the life he lived, the friends he made, his strength, and the lessons he taught others: patience, compassion, differences, human rights (especially those of the disabled), basic needs and the importance of compliance, empathy, and safety protocols. In his later years he was affectionately referred to as Uncle Darryle, Babbie Babbs, Babbie Babbie, Big D, Gramps, D-Money ‘My old man’ and Mr. Babbs.

Darryle was best known for his ornery disposition, his Muhammad Ali moves (teaching staff to bob and weave, LOL), being an observer, his RBF, his sly grin, his furrowed brow and countless facial expressions. Darryle spoke a few phrases: ‘he don’t want’, ‘he said no’, ‘he wants to go’, ‘Dorothy’ (his moms name) and ‘coco’ (coffee).

Man, did he LOVE his coffee and food, all foods (especially gizzards and hot sauce). He was always up for a snack and seconds. He loved people watching, Star Wars, action movies, game shows, a variety of music, connect 4, peg boards, big Legos and weekly massages. As he aged and arthritis ravaged his body, he became more accepting, reliant upon others, patient and less anxious. His aggressions slowly turned to soft high-fives, fist bumps and handshakes which made him even more charming to everyone around him. Darryle had a great sense of humor and loved getting and giving a good razzing.

When Darryle could no longer walk safely and transitioned to the use of a wheelchair, his community experiences expanded. He attended several day and residential programs: WDDS, Just In Time (a small setting where he truly experienced love and family), Serene Care, Cornerstone, Happy Sun Care and JCDS. At these agencies he participated in group activities, modified yoga, music therapy, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, (two) Royals baseball games, birthday parties, walking the pool at the local Community Center, bowling, fishing, KC Donut and so much more.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Babbs; friend, Danielle Green; guardianship supervisor, Laura Dickinson; honorary niece, Kristin Marcel and many, many friends.

He leaves behind his volunteer legal guardian of twenty years, Linda Lott, former targeted case managers; Steve Haack and Kathleen Ducey; former staff: Allyson Love, Gayle Harlin-Burton, Charles Henderson, Renata Newton, James Jackson, Reba Paul, Tony Riddle, DeMarkus Paul, Asia Lockett, Cody, Stefani, Ruth, Debbie, Nancy, DJ Eddie, Serena and many others; targeted case manager/advocate/friend, Cody Lee Heyveld; staff/buddy/advocate, Cortez Strickland and many other staff; representative payee/friend, Corine Priddy; MCO care coordinator, Tara Viera; his first roommate, Darrell Lemons; past roommate, Roger and his longtime roommates Finis and Ted; longtime friend, Nita Wilson; and honorary nephew, Mohammad Adami.

Thank you to his physicians, David Riley and Oscar Lu; his chiropractor, Jeremy Dulin (loved those mints!); physical therapist, Ashley Gilstrap; hospice nurse case manager, Lee Draffan; and massage therapist, Lisa Phelps, who faithfully showed up to his home weekly for eight years to provide comfort/relief to his aching body and who visited him during every hospital stay. The compassion and care he received was so appreciated.

Thank you to Becky Forman and Cindy Karczewski for making sure he had Christmas presents under the tree year after year. Thank you to Deb Callahan and Michelle Smotherman for sitting with him in his final days. Thank you, Marie Williams and Sherrie Hess, for helping him walk in the pool. Thank you, Lesley Gaughan (Anni Jo), Brad and Cindy Applebaugh, Brenda Popp (Kayden and Kayleigh), and Heather Garten for spending over 100 hours cleaning 180 bags of yard waste out of the yard (during COVID) at his group home to make his yard beautiful. Thank you, Judy Moore, for the patio set donation so Darryle and his roommates could enjoy their back patio comfortably (during COVID). And lastly, a special thank you to Monsignor Thomas Tank and Angela Laville for visiting Darryle and graciously giving him the blessing of the sick shortly before his passing.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Darryle’s memory to Arcare, PO Box 12890, Overland Park, KS 66282. Arcare awarded Darryle (and many others like him) financial assistance through their grant program to receive much needed items, services and experiences that enriched his life OR to the Catholic Community Foundation (memo line: Mo’s Bucket List), PO Box 2071, Olathe, KS 66051.

In honor of Darryle, please consider befriending someone with autism, advocating for the voiceless, volunteering your time with/for the disabled or becoming a legal guardian to someone who needs advocacy. Darryle’s guardianship was appointed by and monitored through The Kansas Guardianship Program.

Darryle was strong and resilient–constantly defying the odds. His spicy attitude and endearing smirks will truly be missed. Darryle was loved by many, he mattered, and he lived. The amount of visitors he had the past week speaks volumes to his character and the impact he made on others. He was truly a vessel to teach others and to bring people together.

A private service will be held at Penwell Gabel Funeral home on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

His remains will be interred at Highland Park Cemetery, at a later date, by Allyson Love and Gayle Harlin-Burton.