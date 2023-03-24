😎 5 to Try: Post readers pick best outdoor dining in JoCo

Earlier this week brought the first official day of spring, and with April (and March) showers hopefully come May flowers…and more chances for outdoor dining.

It might not have felt like it this week, but patio weather is just around the corner.

With that in mind, for this week’s “5 to Try” we asked Post readers for their favorite places to grab a bite al fresco.

From the shade to the views, to ambience to people-watching, readers weighed in with their go-to spots.

Here’s where Johnson Countians can find the some choice outdoor dining, according to Post readers…once the sun does indeed come out for good.

Wandering Vine (Shawnee)

Johnson Countians can get a royal experience dining both in and outside at the Wandering Vine at the historic Caenen Castle in Shawnee.

The restaurant offers an elevated patio experience on the castle’s second floor, where customers can enjoy dishes like braised short rib, pan-seared scallops and filet mignon.

The restaurant also earned readers’ hearts for our “5 to Try” list earlier this year for most romantic dining spots in Johnson County.

Wandering Vine at the Castle operates at 12401 Johnson Drive in Shawnee.

It’s open from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Coach’s Bar & Grill (Overland Park)

Coach’s Bar & Grill offers a completely different type of outdoor eating experience.

The restaurant and sports bar in south Overland Park is known partly for its rooftop patio. If you get there early enough for happy hours or on game days, you can grab a spot by the restaurant’s outdoor fire pits.

The restaurant offers classic sports bar fare, including burgers, wings and “warm ups” like spinach and artichoke dip and chicken jack nachos.

Coach’s Bar & Grill is at 9089 W. 135th St.

It’s open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., seven days a week.

Blue Koi (Leawood)

Next up on the list is another fine-dining destination.

Blue Koi has been serving up Chinese comfort food in Leawood since 2007. Post reader Bob Anderson said the restaurant offers “a lovely covered patio with a variety of table sizes for groups to gather.”

Post readers in the past have also recommended Blue Koi for its fine dining atmosphere and vegetarian options.

Blue Koi’s menu features items like crispy tofu, wonton noodle soup, steamed veggie dumplings and Chinese curry chicken.

The restaurant is at 10581 Mission Rd, at the Mission Farms shopping center.

It’s open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Saturday, and is closed on Sundays.

Strang Hall (Overland Park)

Strang Hall is where this list heads further north for a downtown Overland Park staple.

The “industrial-chic” indoor food hall offers six different restaurants, from Thai and Mexican cuisine to sushi, and you can take your meal and drinks to the expansive turf-covered yard and patio area immediately outside.

Post reader Laura Hessell Hewitt calls Strang Hall’s grassy patio a “wonderful outdoor space, geared for all ages.”

Strang Hall is at 7313 W. 80th St.

It’s open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday.

Weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday.

Salsa Grill (Mission)

Salsa Grill Cantina on Martway Street rounds out this week’s list with a more modest patio experience.

The Mission Mexican restaurant offers items like avocado enchiladas, green chile pork burritos, jalapeño poppers and shrimp tacos.

Post reader Bob Anderson called the restaurant’s front patio “cozy” and “a great place for small to medium gatherings,” with nice tables and ample shade.

Salsa Grill is at 6508 Martway St., in the Mission West Shopping Center.

It’s open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. It’s closed Saturdays and Sundays.