Your Insurance: How does the economy impact insurance rates?

Rising Insurance costs are a concern for both consumers and insurance companies. A combination of factors may go into the need for insurance companies to take a rate increase from one year to the next. Inflation, higher interest rates, increased costs, weather and climate events all affect the cost of insurance coverage.

Here are some of the factors that may be influencing your insurance rates: