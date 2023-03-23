Texas Richard Matros

Tex was born in Chicago, IL May 8 to Themes (Texas) and Eileen (Andres) Matros. He grew up in what is now known as Hickory Hills, IL, southwest of Chicago. He attended grammar school @ Justice, IL, and Argo High School. He was active in sports, playing center on the cochampion south suburban team in his junior year… He enjoyed singing and had leading parts in the choir operettas for three years.

After high school, Tex worked for Visking Corp and then the Santa Fe railroad. He worked his way from switchman to District Safety Supervisor. In his senior year he met Eva Musson, and they soon married and settled in Blue Island. They Had five Children, Dawn (born 1955), Richard (born 57 deceased 93), Russell (born 59) Vickie (born 61), Jan (born 63).

Tex also served in the Illinois National Guard from 54 to 62. He was active in the Oak Lawn Masonic Lodge and served as Lodge Master Mason, 22nd degree Shriner.

In 1988 Tex married Maureen Pekor in Hawaii. The railroad relocated Tex to the central Division in 1989 which involved the move to Overland Park, KS. Tex retired from the railroad in 1992. Tex enjoyed traveling and seeing new sights.