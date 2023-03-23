  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Texas Richard Matros

Texas Matros (88) of Overland Park, Kansas passed away March 17, 2023.

Tex was born in Chicago, IL May 8 to Themes (Texas) and Eileen (Andres) Matros. He grew up in what is now known as Hickory Hills, IL, southwest of Chicago. He attended grammar school @ Justice, IL, and Argo High School. He was active in sports, playing center on the cochampion south suburban team in his junior year… He enjoyed singing and had leading parts in the choir operettas for three years.