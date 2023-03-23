Overland Park exploring concrete requirement for new paved roads

Overland Park is considering whether to require developers to pave new residential and collector streets with concrete.
The proposed change, which was reviewed at the Overland Park Public Work’s meeting Wednesday, would allow the city to gradually reduce its reliance on the controversial road resurfacing method known as chip seal.
Concrete streets are rare but still used in the city
- Concrete street pavement has been used for several years, both on the city’s thoroughfare projects and most recently in the neighborhood street reconstruction project, said Lorraine Basalo, public works interim director.
- “Our oldest concrete street is Nall about 131st south towards 143rd,” she said. “And to date, we have not had any maintenance that we’ve had to do on that in the last 15 years.”
- Of the city’s more than 2,000 lane miles, Overland Park has 40 lane miles of concrete, and an additional 18 miles of concrete are planned in four neighborhoods in the next four years.
Concrete would reduce the frequency of maintenance
- Besides requiring less maintenance, concrete would also reduce maintenance costs compared to asphalt, Basalo noted.
- While initial installation of concrete roads would cost more than asphalt, the average life span of concrete is 75 years, while asphalt is 55, which Basalo said would help offset costs.
- “It would [also] reduce the reliance on chip seal because on concrete streets we would not contemplate the use of chip seal,” Basalo said.
Experts want to keep asphalt as an option
- Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City Vice President Will Ruder said the average concrete residential roads would add between $7,000 to $10,000 in upfront costs to new home builds.
- “In the Kansas City metro, that first development cost has a multiplier of approximately five when it comes to the price point that the consumer is ultimately going to see,” Ruder said. “So, if you have a land development cost that increases by $7,000… it would be about a $35,000 increase in the price point that a consumer would see for that home.”
- While concrete roads need to be maintained less often than asphalt-surfaced roads, concretes roads ultimately cost more to maintain, Ruder added.
- Ruder also expressed concerns that concrete looks good on paper, but Overland Park lacks a hand-on experience with it.
- “We know how [asphalt] performs. We know how it’s installed, we know the options to maintain it,” Ruder said. “Concrete is going to be a learning-as-we-go experience.”
The city is still exploring pavement options
- The committee unanimously agreed to direct city staff to look into a proposed amendment to the city’s Design and Construction Standards Manual that would require new residential and collector streets to be paved with concrete.
- Before the city council makes any official changes, the amendment needs to go through a lengthy process that includes a public input meeting and a 30-day public comment period to allow residents to submit written comments.
- If the amendment were to pass, the city would eliminate about 186 lane miles in the next 15 years that would never be candidates for chip seal, Basalo said.
Go deeper: Overland Park infrastructure group says sales tax increase could reduce chip seal work
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1