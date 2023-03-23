  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Overland Park exploring concrete requirement for new paved roads

Overland Park concrete streets

Overland Park is looking into potentially mandating developers construct new residential and collector streets with concrete pavement. Photo via city of Overland Park website.

Overland Park is considering whether to require developers to pave new residential and collector streets with concrete.

The proposed change, which was reviewed at the Overland Park Public Work’s meeting Wednesday, would allow the city to gradually reduce its reliance on the controversial road resurfacing method known as chip seal.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

We work hard to make it easy for you to keep up on your community with short, to-the-point coverage and easy-to-scan newsletters — but we can't produce local coverage without local support. To our nearly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, we hope you'll give one a try today — your first month of full access is just $1!