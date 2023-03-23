LUX by Mitzy, a downtown Mission local makers’ shop, is now closed.
The local makers’ shop opened only a year ago at 6124 Johnson Drive — but owner Mitzy Romero said LUX isn’t going away for good.
The local makers’ shop is moving
- Romero has yet to announce the new location.
- The announcement was made via Facebook on Feb. 23, two days before LUX by Mitzy’s last day in Mission.
- “As of right now, we are working on final details about our new space,” Romero wrote on Facebook. “I am so excited for this new space, I have a ton of ideas and I cannot wait to share with you all.”
LUX by Mitzy needs more space
- Romero told the Post the reason LUX is moving is for more space for the local makers’ shop.
- She said she wanted a bigger space to continue hosting private event nights.
- The Mission storefront only fit about 12 people, and both vendors and customers wanted something bigger, she said.
- “I knew from the first day I stepped into our current location that eventually we would need a bigger space, but I didn’t imagine it to be so soon,” Romero wrote on Facebook.
No new tenant is coming to the storefront just yet
- Robyn Fulks, Mission city clerk, told the Post via email Monday that no new business has applied for a license for the space at this time.
- Fulks said that because of this, she has no information about a new tenant for the space.
- Before it was LUX by Mitzy, 6124 Johnson Drive was formerly the home of Yoga Fix Studio.
