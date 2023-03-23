  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

LUX by Mitzy closes downtown Mission storefront

LUX by Mitzy owner Mitzy Romero and family

LUX by Mitzy, a local makers' shop in downtown Mission, closed its Johnson Drive storefront after a year in business in order to move into a bigger space. Above, owner Mitzy Romero and family at the Feb. 22, 2022, grand opening. File photo.

LUX by Mitzy, a downtown Mission local makers’ shop, is now closed.

The local makers’ shop opened only a year ago at 6124 Johnson Drive — but owner Mitzy Romero said LUX isn’t going away for good.

