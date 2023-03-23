☁️ Today’s forecast : Cloudy with a 40% chance for rain, mostly after 4 p.m. High: 50. Low: 38.

🚨 One thing to know today

KC SuperStar is hosting auditions this weekend and on Tuesday for its 14th annual high school singing competition.

Preliminary auditions take place at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City at 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park, on these dates:

Sunday, March 26, 1-4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28, 5-7 p.m.

Interested high school students can register here for an audition time on either Sunday or Tuesday, but walk-ins are also welcome. Students auditioning should prepare a song of their choice to sing a cappella (without accompaniment).

KC SuperStar is the Jewish Community Center’s largest fundraiser, according to a press release. Those selected from the preliminary auditions will perform in semifinals Wednesday, June 8, in The

Lewis & Shirley White Theatre, also located at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City.

KC SuperStar finals will take place Sunday, Aug. 27, at Yardley Hall at Johnson County Community College.

Here are the scholarship earnings for all students who make it to the Top 10:

First place: $10,000

Second place: $5,000

Third place: $2,500 for third place

Fourth place: $1,000 for fourth place

Fifth through 10th place: $500 each

Stay up to date on KC SuperStar’s Facebook page.

🗓 Public meetings Thursday

Board of County Commissioners, 9:30 a.m. [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top Wednesday stories

📰 Other local news

Grant Misse of Gardner, majoring in environmental science and music composition, is one of three juniors at the University of Kansas nominated for the prestigious Udall Undergraduate Scholarships. [KU News]

of Gardner, majoring in environmental science and music composition, is one of three juniors at the University of Kansas nominated for the prestigious Udall Undergraduate Scholarships. [KU News] Overland Park-based OneDigital Retirement + Wealth , which manages nearly $110 billion in retirement assets, has acquired an Arizona firm, 401KResources. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

Overland Park residents can begin signing up to have old mattresses hauled away. The city will offer mattress pickups four days this spring. [Find out more]

🐦 Notable tweets

A reminder about how heavy yard waste bags can be from one local waste hauler.

For all who can’t wait to yard prep for the season – yard waste (grass clippings, leaves, plants, small shrubs, limbs less than 2 inches in diameter) must be placed in paper bags not to exceed 40 pounds. Bundled materials must be no more than 4 feet long or 6 inches in diameter. pic.twitter.com/cd47furizM — GFL Environmental Kansas City (@GFLKC) March 20, 2023

A fascinating project in Olathe.

A city employee at @CityofOlatheKS helped build this at Lake Olathe. It’s a wind phone. Not connected to anything, its purpose is to let people dial up those who aren’t with us anymore — they’re on the wind. I dialed a few of them today on a lark. It moved me. pic.twitter.com/PxQwzCZmdt — Andy Hyland (@ahyland) March 23, 2023

📸 A thousand words

“Winging It.” That’s what photographer and frequent Post “In Focus” submitter Dean Davison calls this image of red-tailed hawk lifting off at Shawnee Mission Park on a recent bright blue day. Photo credit Dean Davison.