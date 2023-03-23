Judy was married to her husband, Robin Willsie, sharing 34 years of their marriage together.

Judith Ann “Judy” Willsie, 79, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at St. Luke’s hospital on March 18, 2023.

Judy and Robin cherished their role as parents and grandparents, and made countless memories that will last generations to come. Judy and Robin shared their love of animals with their 2 dogs.

Judy delighted in all things green. Judy had a passion for gardening, and grew a garden every year with beautiful vegetables and herbs. Her green thumb didn’t stay in the garden, her porch and driveway were lined with pots of plants and flowers. Judy always shared her love of planting and gardening with her children and even people she met.

Judy loved bird watching and feeding, her favorite birds, the Doves and Robins. Judy had a love for cooking and sharing her recipes of macaroni salad, smackies and so much more.

Judy is survived by her husband, Robin Willsie, her brother, Larry and her sister, Donna along with their families. Judy is also survived by her 7 children, Terry, Darryl, Tami, Wendy, Thomas, Andrew, Amy and her 17 grandchildren.

Judy loved her family dearly. Judy will be remembered as a devoted wife and mother, compassionate and caring.

No formal services will be held. If desired, contributions can be made in her name to a charity of your choice.