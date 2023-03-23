Jessica Erin Cox, beloved daughter, and granddaughter, passed away at her home in Lawrence, Kansas March 20th, 2023. Jessica was born November 15, 1979, at the University of Kansas Medical Center. She was a graduate of Shawnee Mission West High School.
Jessica loved spending time with friends and family. She loved animals and volunteered frequently at local animal shelters. She enjoyed music and writing poetry.
Jessica is survived by her parents, Kathy Cox of Salina Kansas and Glendon and Karen Cox of Leawood Kansas; brothers Geoffrey (Katie) of Phoenix, Arizona, Justin (Anne) of Overland Park, Kansas, and Daniel (Blaire) also of Overland Park; grandparents Gerald and Billie Cox of Fort Scott, Kansas; as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service is pending in the Gypsum Hill Cemetery in Salina, Kansas. The family suggests that memorial contributions be directed to the Bert Nash Center in Lawrence, Kansas (https://bertnash.org/donate/); the Marilyn McConnell Memorial Scholarship, Fort Hays State University Foundation, One Tyler Place, P.O. Box 1060, Hays 67601-1060 https://foundation.fhsu.edu/donate/); or to the ASPCA (https://secure.aspca.org/donate/).
