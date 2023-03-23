  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Jessica Erin Cox

Jessica Erin Cox, beloved daughter, and granddaughter, passed away at her home in Lawrence, Kansas March 20th, 2023. Jessica was born November 15, 1979, at the University of Kansas Medical Center. She was a graduate of Shawnee Mission West High School.

Jessica loved spending time with friends and family. She loved animals and volunteered frequently at local animal shelters. She enjoyed music and writing poetry.