  Lucie Krisman  - JCCC

How JCCC research stopped birds from crashing into windows

JCCC Krystal Anton

Krystal Anton, JCCC's Zero Waste Coordinator, conducted a study on how many birds were dying from window collisions, and what could be done about it. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Shortly after starting a new position as the Zero Waste Coordinator at Johnson County Community College, Krystal Anton took on a project outside of her job description. She set out to save the birds.

When she noticed a high number of injured and dead birds on campus, Anton spearheaded an effort to research exactly how many of them were crashing into windows.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

