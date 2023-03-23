How JCCC research stopped birds from crashing into windows

Shortly after starting a new position as the Zero Waste Coordinator at Johnson County Community College, Krystal Anton took on a project outside of her job description. She set out to save the birds.
When she noticed a high number of injured and dead birds on campus, Anton spearheaded an effort to research exactly how many of them were crashing into windows.
Then she and her team of volunteers took measures to stop it from happening.
Research goes back six years
- In 2017, Anton sent out a notice to JCCC employees to let her know if they saw a dead bird on campus. That notice yielded roughly 60 reports of dead birds.
- Then, Anton and a group of volunteers conducted a formal study in 2018, which found 287 dead birds, 42 injured birds, and 138 window imprints.
- Anton said any injured birds that were still alive were taken to the Operation Wildlife animal rehabilitation center in Linwood.
The study found a link between trees and window collisions
- Anton said she and her team noticed that birds tended to crash into windows near lines of trees. They inferred that birds were crashing into reflections while traveling from tree to tree.
- The study also noted a surge of window collisions in May 2018, during the spring migration period.
- “We saw a few birds here and there up until we got to May, and then it’s like somebody turned on a faucet,” Anton said. “There was one day where we picked up 22 birds in a day.”
The team decreased bird collisions with dotted windows
- In 2019, Anton and her volunteers started installing lines of vinyl dots on windows across campus, with the dots two inches from each other.
- This breaks up the reflective surface of the window, signaling the window to birds so they don’t fly into it.
- Since adding the dots, Anton said the number of bird collisions has decreased to between 120 and 150 collisions per year — down by roughly half since 2018.
Window collisions are a leading cause of death for birds
- Behind cats, building collisions are the second biggest cause of bird deaths, but Anton said they also bear the brunt of climate change, air pollution and habitat loss.
- Anton said she and her volunteers are still observing how various factors impact collision trends, such as removal of ash trees, which are nesting habitats, and ongoing construction on campus.
- “As much as it’s sort of a controlled environment here, there are still a lot of changes going on,” she said. “But mostly, we’ve been able to prove that the remediation we put in place is working.”
Go deeper: Visit the BirdSafeKC website to find more information about local efforts to save birds from window collisions.
