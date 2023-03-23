Janice Frerichs, very much a feminist before there was a popular term for it, finally capitulated on her right to self-determination, passing away on March 17, 2023, at the age of 90.

Janice Mae Renander Frerichs, born on the kitchen table of the family’s small farm near Pender,

Nebraska on September 18, 1932, was the middle of three children born to Floyd Richard

Renander and Lillian Margaret Renander (née Anderson). Her childhood was divided between

the farm and Omaha, Nebraska.

An Omaha Technical High School graduate at the age of 16 and a member of First Covenant

Church of Omaha, Janice began work in 1949 as a legal secretary. Her sharp tongue won the

respect of many a boss, and a judge once let her father off on a speeding ticket after asking

from the bench, “Are you Janice’s father?” On the old manual typewriters, she typed better

than 100 words a minute. This presaged her ability to always find work, support her family, and

quit when it suited her.

Much as she valued work, Janice relished an adventure, and among the more salient

adventures in her life was the trip to Sweden in 1954 with Doris Ackerstrom. Those four

months, and the two weeks in continental Europe, equipped her with many instructional (and

often hilarious) tales as well as further proof of her independent spirit. It also inspired her very personal interpretation of Swedish-American cuisine.

On January 17, 1958, Janice married Herman Wilhelm Frerichs III, making this the 65th year of

marriage for Jan and Herm. She shared life with her husband, a musician and Lutheran pastor,

as he interned in Connecticut and North Dakota and served congregations in Newman Grove

and Tekamah in Nebraska, Russell and Salina in Kansas, and Springfield, Missouri. Together they

raised three sons, nurtured four grandchildren, and lived lives of service to God’s call.

Janice welcomed all to her home. Friends, family, fellow parishioners, and unexpected guests

from near and very far would come for just a meal, and sometimes for a meal and a bed too.

She enjoyed stories of people’s travel and insights won over meals that often included her

mother’s signature braided cardamom bread and currant cookies.

Jan and Herm shared a love of music and outdoor activity that was passed along to their

children and grandchildren. Early on, it was tandem cycling. Later the pair took days-long hikes

in Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, and Colorado. Their weekly drives through the countryside looking

for an untried restaurant in an unexplored town were another source of good stories. All this –

the food, the music, the adventure, the stories – transfigures in their grandchildren’s counted

cross-stitch, their baking and Swedish pancakes, their travel and embrace of the new, and their

appreciation, performance, and teaching of music.

“For mine eyes have seen thy salvation,

Which thou hast prepared before the face of all people;

A light to lighten the Gentiles, and the glory of thy people Israel.”

Janice was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Lillian; brother Clifford R. Renander and

his wives Phyllis and Donna; sister Phyllis Y. Eichler and husband Harold; grandson Echo Maya.

She is survived by her husband Herman; sons Warren (Miranda Grant), David (Dawn), and Karl

(Marin Ritter); grandchildren Daniel (Amanda), Justine (Eric Anderson), Megan Hulse (Ricky),

and Astrid; great-grandchild Eliza.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 1st at 11:00 am at Atonement Lutheran

Church, 9948 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, Kansas 66212. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/c/AtonementLutheranChurchOverlandParkKS. In lieu of flowers, please

donate to Lambda Legal (https://lambdalegal.org/) in her name.