Janice Mae Renander Frerichs

Janice Frerichs, very much a feminist before there was a popular term for it, finally capitulated on her right to self-determination, passing away on March 17, 2023, at the age of 90.

Love, family, and friendship bound her to life. “Lord, now lettest thou thy servant depart in peace according to thy word.”