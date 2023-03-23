Fred Arthur Dunmire of Overland Park, KS passed away March 17, 2023. He was born March 5, 1933 in Spring Hill, KS to Ray Allen Dunmire and Margaret Null Dunmire. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 28 at 2:00 at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS 66208. A reception will follow the service. In addition, the service will be livestreamed at https://www.villagepres.org/online.

Fred was a graduate of Spring Hill High School and the University of Kansas (class of 1955) with a degree in Business Administration. He was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. He later completed The Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin. Following graduation from KU he served in the Army, stationed in Korea from 1955-1957. After returning from Korea he began his career at Commercial National Bank in Kansas City, KS. He remained there until he retired as President in 1994. While at CNB he also became President of the State Bank of Spring Hill in 1961 after the passing of his father. He continued his work there as Chairman until his passing.