Bridge to Fit: Strength training – The key to a fit and active life at any age

All fitness buckets are essential to building a resilient body that never gets in the way of what you want and love to do.

One of the biggest mistakes for adults 40+ is avoiding strength training completely and/or not prioritizing true strength training. True strength training doesn’t base success on how much you sweat, calories burned, and how much your muscles burn. True strength training focuses on technique and if you are making progress in the exercise itself (More on this in later blogs!).

Strength training will not look the same for everyone, but everyone should do it.

If your goal is to…

Improve strength Tone / lose weight / fat loss Build muscle Increase bone density Make life activities easier Stay healthy for active activities (pickleball, hiking, tennis, walking, etc.) Improve endurance Improve posture Improve balance Increase metabolism Improve mental health and stress management Increase self-esteem and confidence Reduce risk of Injury Get better sleep quality Improve health markers that are associated with increasing life expectancy and decreasing health risks Enhance immune function

Chances are, one of these goals is your fitness and health goal.

This is why strength training should be looked at as not just important for aesthetics, but vital for your overall health and fitness.

Most of the people who come to BridgeFit know strength training is important, but there are few challenges that stand in their way to obtaining all of the benefits listed above.

Not knowing where to start

Not knowing if they’re doing it right

Not making progress or not knowing how to progress

Worrying they’re going to hurt themselves

If you struggle with one or more of the challenges above CLICK HERE for a NO strings attached FREE TWO WEEK TRIAL OF PERSONAL TRAINING at BridgeFit Personal Training (3 Spots Available). So you’ll know exactly what to do to reach your goals and how to do it without banging up your body in the process.

Here’s what people have said about BridgeFit:

“Joining BridgeFIT has been the best decision I have made for myself! After years of trying to piece together my own fitness plan, I realized that I needed accountability and someone to believe in my ability to maintain a fitness plan and get stronger. I found all those things and more at BridgeFIT! BridgeFit has a non-competitive, supportive atmosphere that truly is fun! I have never been consistent with working out until now. And I can honestly say that I actually look forward to it, something that has never happened before! The BridgeFit team does a great job of encouraging you to push yourself while making sure you are executing the exercises safely. They do a great job of making everyone feel seen and included.” Andrea

“Prior to working out I struggled with knee and back pain when working out. I also didn’t see the results that I wanted to see. BridgeFit created a program that addressed my goals while also working through areas that I struggled in. Because of this, I can honestly say I’m in the best shape of my life. I feel better in my late 30s than I ever did in my 20s!” Sarah

“Excellent personalized training. Even after only 2 weeks, I noticed a difference in my day to day life: felt stronger, had more energy, and gained confidence” Evan

“Before working with BridgeFit I struggled with my health and fitness due to low back pain and knee pain. Working with BridgeFit has been life changing. My posture is better. My core is stronger. And I feel energized and more able to be the active person I want to be.” Judy

If you struggle with one or more of the challenges above CLICK HERE for a no strings attached FREE two week trial of personal training at BridgeFit Personal Training (3 Spots Available).