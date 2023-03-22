Here’s what’s happening at Georgetown Plaza in Overland Park

Overland Park-based Drake Development wants to bring new retail components to the Georgetown Plaza at West 75th Street and Frontage Road, just east of Interstate 35.

Nonetheless, the developer has to put up a fight for the project. The Overland Park Planning Commission earlier this month voted 4-2 to recommend denial of a rezoning request that would allow for the construction of an 8,000-square-foot retail building to replace three office buildings currently located on the site.