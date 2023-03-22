Here’s what’s happening at Georgetown Plaza in Overland Park

The office buildings pictured above on the site at 75th and Frontage would be demolished to make room for more retail storefronts, per redevelopment plans submitted by Drake Development to the city of Overland Park. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.
Nonetheless, the developer has to put up a fight for the project. The Overland Park Planning Commission earlier this month voted 4-2 to recommend denial of a rezoning request that would allow for the construction of an 8,000-square-foot retail building to replace three office buildings currently located on the site.
Planning commissioners who objected to the plans at the March 13 meeting wanted to avoid attracting more traffic to the already congested area.
It would be a multi-tenant retail building with a drive-thru
“We acquired the property in 2021 and marked it as medical office development,” said Scott Miller, Drake Development’s vice president of development. “Recent events over the last couple of years has forced a decrease in demand for offices in this area.”
The new building would be constructed roughly 160 feet away from the Gregory Meadows subdivision, which is to the east and south of the proposed retail building.
As part of the rezoning, two office buildings on the southern portion of Georgetown Plaza would remain while the other three would be torn down to make space for new retail.
Concerns were expressed about traffic
While Commissioner Holly Streeter-Schaefer noted that she would be happy to see this area redeveloped, she expressed some concerns about how a drive-thru would impact traffic.
“We get stuck on Frontage Road at 75th, and there’s people always backed up at 75th at that light… it is just a really congested area,” Streeter-Schaefer said.
In favor of the proposal, Commissioner Ned Reitzes argued the development is limited in the types of buildings it can construct, and he found the retail building to be an appropriate use of the space.
City staff also recommended denial of the rezoning request because they were primarily concerned with how close the redevelopment encroaches upon neighboring single-family homes, according to city documents.
Ultimately, commissioners Kim Sorensen, David Hill, Radd Way and Streeter-Schaefer voted in favor of the denial, while Tom Robinett and Reitzes voted against the denial.
Commissioners Rob Krewson, Kip Strauss, Janie Thacker and Steve Troester were absent.
The rezoning is set to be reviewed by city council
Before the rezoning is officially denied, it will need to be reviewed by the Overland Park City Council.
The city council can make one of three decisions: 1) deny the rezoning request per the planning commission’s recommendation (which takes a simple majority vote); 2) overrule the planning commission’s recommendation and approve the rezoning request (which requires two-thirds majority of the city council to vote in support); or 3) remand the rezoning item to the planning commission for further review of specific items on the project (which also takes a simple majority vote).
It is scheduled to come before the council at its upcoming Monday, April 3, meeting.
Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park.
I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1