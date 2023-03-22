  Obituaries  - Obituaries

Obituary: Gabriel A. Puchalla, 18, St. James grad and U.S. Marine

Photo via GoFundMe.

Gabriel A. Puchalla, age 18, of Olathe, KS, passed away suddenly of an aortic rupture on March 10, 2023, while on base in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Gabriel was born on March 19, 2004, in Overland Park, KS, to Donald Puchalla and Dana Puchalla. He grew up with his three younger siblings there and attended St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School through eighth grade.

Gabriel led a faith-filled life and was actively involved in his parish. He enjoyed singing in the youth choir and participating in track and field where he excelled in throwing the shot put. While in grade school, Gabriel became involved in the Boy Scouts of America. This is where his desire for brotherhood began and lifelong friendships were formed. It was in the Scouting program that he deepened his desire to help others, becoming an example of servitude and leadership. He embodied the Boy Scout oath through his duty to both God and country which would serve him in his future life decisions. Gabriel moved through the Scout ranks, ultimately earning the designation of Eagle Scout in May 2021.