Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly used a visit to the Shawnee Mission School District on Tuesday to publicly reject efforts by Republican lawmakers to tie special education funding to a broad expansion of school choice in the state.
Kelly, speaking to a group of special education families, students and educators at Shawnee Mission South High School, also called on Kansans to urge their state lawmakers to uncouple the two issues and support legislation to put special education funding back in a traditional budget bill.
“In this year’s budget, I have included a path to fully funding special education,” Kelly told the crowd on Tuesday. “We’re working hard to get that through the legislature. Those of you who have been around understand that it’s very difficult, that as much as we value public education, there are some who do not.”
Bill ties special ed funding to school choice
- Last week, the Kansas House passed a wide-ranging education bill, its substitute for Senate Bill 83, that ties special ed funding and an increase in teacher pay to education savings accounts, often referred to as vouchers.
- The measure, if ultimately approved, would give qualifying families about $5,000 of tax money for either private school tuition or homeschooling.
- Earlier this year, Kelly, a second-term Democrat, called on the Kansas Legislature to add $72 million for special ed funding annually for five years.
Kelly says she won’t sign a bill with vouchers
- Kelly said the education bill passed by the House is a tactic Republican lawmakers are using to “force her hand.”
- The governor told the group at SM South High School on Tuesday that she’s not budging.
- “It won’t work,” Kelly said. “I do not believe in vouchers. I believe that public dollars ought to go to public schools. It won’t work.”
- SB 83 also includes teacher raises, which Kelly said is controlled by school boards — not the Legislature.
Kansas hasn’t fully funded special ed since 2011
- The state’s constitution requires the Legislature to fund 92% of the extra cost of special education, but the state is currently funding about 71%, according to the Kansas Association of School Boards.
- This has forced many districts, including Shawnee Mission, to fill the funding gap.
- Shawnee Mission Superintendent Michelle Hubbard has said in the past that the district is diverting $8 million in other funds to help offset special ed costs.
- After visiting with special ed families, educators and students on Tuesday, Kelly said Kansans need to talk to their legislators about pulling special ed funding out of SB 83.
- “Whenever I come to a place like this, it just really reinforces my desire to get through the kind of policy I’ve been trying to push,” Kelly said.
Educators, families, students discussed their experiences
- Several educators, parents and students on hand Tuesday talked to Kelly in SM South’s library about their experiences with special education in the district.
- The visit was organized, in part, by SM South Principal Todd Dain and Sherry Dumolien, the district’s director of special education.
- Parents pointed out the difficult work of paraeducators, which is essential for students with special needs, and said they need to be paid more. (On Monday, the Shawnee Mission school board approved a raise for the district’s classified staff, including paras.)
- “So many of the paras come with more than a paraprofessional, you know, the minimum requirements, and you need to to be able to compete with Target and Aldi for a job,” said paraeducator Maureen Goddard, alluding to the need to pay paraeducators more.
Go deeper: Kansas House passes school choice bill tied to special ed funding and teacher pay
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1