Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly used a visit to the Shawnee Mission School District on Tuesday to publicly reject efforts by Republican lawmakers to tie special education funding to a broad expansion of school choice in the state.

Kelly, speaking to a group of special education families, students and educators at Shawnee Mission South High School, also called on Kansans to urge their state lawmakers to uncouple the two issues and support legislation to put special education funding back in a traditional budget bill.