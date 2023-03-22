  Juliana Garcia  - Housing

State offers help, including $2M, to tackle JoCo homelessness

Johnson County homelessness and mental health are two issues Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services Commissioner Andy Brown wants to help address

Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services Commissioner Andrew Brown, above, met recently with county chair Mike Kelly. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

The state of Kansas says it is willing to offer support, including potentially upwards of $2 million in funding, to help Johnson County tackle issues of homelessness, affordable housing and mental health.

The Good Faith Network, a local interfaith group of 27 religious congregations, helped secure that commitment from the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services and also facilitated a recent meeting between the KDADS commissioner and Johnson County Chair Mike Kelly.

