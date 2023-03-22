☁️ Today’s forecast : Cloudy and drizzly, with storms potentially forming later this evening. High: 72. Low: 47.

🚨 One thing to know today

“Ted Lasso” creator and Overland Park native Jason Sudeikis visited the White House this week to talk with President Joe Biden about mental health.

Other cast members of the Emmy-winning show accompanied Sudeikis in an appearance in the White House briefing room Monday and then later into the Oval Office for a conversation with the president and first lady.

The cast of ‘TED LASSO’ discuss mental health at The White House. pic.twitter.com/FmYzVcKwGs — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 20, 2023

“No matter who you are, no matter where you live, no matter who you voted for, we all probably – I assume, we all know someone who has or had been that someone ourselves actually, that’s struggled, that’s felt isolated, that’s felt anxious, that has felt alone,” Sudeikis said from the press room podium.

The show, which recently premiered its third season on AppleTV+, has taken on themes of mental health, as Lasso, the amiable soccer coach played by Sudeikis, seeks help with a therapist after he struggles with anxiety and panic attacks.

“I truly believe that we should all do our best to help take care of each other,” Sudeikis said Monday.

As is his wont, Sudeikis couldn’t go long without also talking about his hometown.

In response to a question from “fake journalist” Trent Crimm, another character in the show, Sudeikis said he was excited for Kansas City to be one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

“What I am genuinely worried about is, once we get these folks from all over the world to come to Kansas City — and see our city, eat our food, meet our people — you’re going to have a lot of folks who won’t want to move away,” he said.

🗓 Public meetings Wednesday

Overland Park Public Works Committee, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top Tuesday stories

📰 Other local news

Enrollment at Johnson County Community College this academic year has rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels. [ KCTV ]

Private pilots with an Illinois-based nonprofit are flying women seeking abortions to Kansas for free from states where the procedure is now banned or strictly limited. [ Kansas News Service ]

Leawood-based CrossFirst Bankshares has lost more than $114 million in market capitalization since early March, when mid-sized banks Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]



🐦 Notable tweets

Got an old mattress you need getting rid of in Overland Park?

Mattress recycling kicks off this weekend! ♻️ We're covering neighborhoods east of Antioch this spring, and this weekend we’re starting with homes north of 83rd St. Sign-ups for this round of pickup close today at 5 p.m. Learn more and register at https://t.co/Sw5qcJ8pQM. pic.twitter.com/2v323ipT8I — City of Overland Park, Kansas (@opcares) March 21, 2023

A time lapse of the old Marty Memorial Fire Station on 75th Street in Overland Park coming down.

Marty Memorial Station’s time has come to an end! Recently, the old Fire Station 41 was demolished to make way for the new station being built next year. Firefighters are currently living in the renovated Marty pool house. Check out the timelapse of the demolition below! 🚧 pic.twitter.com/dLerMFYFPK — City of Overland Park, Kansas (@opcares) March 21, 2023

📸 A thousand words

These were the vibes on a rainy, bleary Tuesday in Tomahawk Park in Leawood. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.