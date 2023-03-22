  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: Registrations now being taken for new season of JCPRD programs

The Creek Chic Arts & Craft Market is returning to Antioch Park as part of the Turkey Creek Festival on Saturday, May 20. Come support local artists and makers and discover handmade, vintage, and repurposed treasures as you explore the festival.

By David Markham

Winter is finally waning and a greener, warmer, world is just around the corner! It’s time to start planning some spring and summer fun, and JCPRD has a new season of programs to help get you active and outdoors!