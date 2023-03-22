Inside JCPRD: Registrations now being taken for new season of JCPRD programs

By David Markham
Winter is finally waning and a greener, warmer, world is just around the corner! It’s time to start planning some spring and summer fun, and JCPRD has a new season of programs to help get you active and outdoors!
Registrations began Monday, March 20, for JCPRD’s May through August season of programming, which includes more than 500 programs being offered through 2023’s second quarter and beyond.
These programs can be found online at JCPRD.com. Believe it or not, a few of the new season’s offerings have already filled, so browse and register today for your best choice of programs!
Highlights include a number of special events and activities such as:
May
- May the Forest Be With You (All Ages) offered 7 times on May 5 in Ernie Miller Park
- Lunch and Learn – Hawaii Through an Islander’s Eye (Ages 50 & Older) on May 5 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) on May 6 at Shawnee Mission Park (1 of 10)
- Heritage Park 5K, 10K & 15K (All Ages) on May 6 in Heritage Park
- Shawnee Mission Park Adventure Race (All Ages) on May 21 in Shawnee Mission Park
- Creek Chic at the Turkey Creek Festival (All Ages) May 22 in Antioch Park (https://www.jcprd.com/198/Creek-Chic-Turkey-Creek-Festival)
- Breakfast with Grandparents (Ages 2-5 with an Adult) on May 26 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- Challenge Island Grandparent/Grandchild (Ages 5 & Older with Ages 50 Plus) on May 31 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
June
“Freaky Friday” at the Theatre in the Park (Rated G) on June 2-10 in Shawnee Mission Park (https://www.theatreinthepark.org/2023-season-summary)
- Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) on June 3 at Heritage Park (2 of 10)
- A Day in the Park (All Ages) on June 3 at Shawnee Mission Parks
- Great American Campout presented by Core Equipment (All Ages) on June 3 & 4 in Shawnee Mission Park
- Free Annual Free Fishing Weekend (All Ages) June 3 & 4 at all JCPRD lakes where fishing in normally allowed
- S’Mores Family Geocaching (All Ages) on June 9 in Shawnee Mission Park
- Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) on June 10 at Kill Creek Park (3 of 10)
- Juneteenth at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center (All Ages) on June 10
- “Meet Me in St. Louis” at the Theatre in the Park (Rated G) on June 16-24 in Shawnee Mission Park
- Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) on June 17 at Shawnee Mission Park (4 of 10)
- Community Heroes (Ages 1-4 with an Adult) on June 21 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- Family Fun: Family Bingo, Party in the USA Bingo (All Ages) on June 23 at the Roeland Park Community Center
- “13” at the Theatre in the Park (Rated PG) on June 30 – July 8 in Shawnee Mission Park
July
- Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) on July 8 at Lexington Lake Park (5 of 10)
- Shawnee Mission Triathlon & Duathlon (All Ages) on July 9 in Shawnee Mission Park
- “White Christmas at the Theatre in the Park (Rated PG) on July 14-22 in Shawnee Mission Park
- Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) on July 16 at Heritage Park (6 of 10)
- Lunch and Learn – Alcatraz: 250 years on the Rock (Ages 50 & Older) on July 18 at Matt Ross Community Center
- Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) on July 22 at Shawnee Mission Park (7 of 10)
- Ice Cream Social (Ages 2-5 with an Adult) on July 28 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- “Footloose” at the Theatre in the Park (Rated PG) on July 28 – Aug. 5 in Shawnee Mission Park
August
- Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) on Aug. 5 at Kill Creek Park (8 of 10)
- Gamin’ with the Grandkids (Ages 5 & Older with Ages 50 Plus) on Aug. 9 at Tomahawk Ridge Community Center
- Overnight Fishing Saturdays (All Ages) on Aug. 12 at Shawnee Mission Park (9 of 10)
- Kill Creek Park Triathlon (All Ages) on Aug. 12 in Kill Creek Park
- JCPRD Kids Triathlon (Ages 14 & Under) on Aug. 19 at Kill Creek Park
- Back to School Lunch & Bingo (Ages 50 & Older) on Aug. 24 at Roeland Park Community Center
- Little Hulus (Ages 2-5 with an Adult) on Aug. 25 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- And many more!
May through August program offerings range from arts and crafts to sports to nature activities and include leagues, classes, homeschool offerings, seminars, workshops, and trips. Included are programs for infants through senior adults. If you’re still looking for 2023 summer camps listings, click here.
Ever since they resumed in mid-2021, 50 Plus travel programs have been very popular. Trips in the upcoming season include Extended Travel with upcoming trips to Montana, Peru with stops at Machu Picchu and Lake Titicaca, New York City, London and Paris, Costa Rica, Patagonia, Scotland, and a Holland & Belgium river cruise; as well as Day Trips and Social Outings to Omaha; an alpaca farm; Fort Scott, Kan.; Hutchinson, Kan.; New Theatre Restaurant; Clinton, Mo.; and more.
JCPRD continues to offer virtual programs, with an emphasis on 50 Plus offerings, which range from games to exercise.
With warmer temperatures, spring and summer are also great times to get out and explore JCPRD’s many parks and trails.
To keep up on the latest happenings at JCPRD, consider liking our Facebook page, and / or subscribing to our free newsletters.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1