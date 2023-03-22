Inside JCPRD: Registrations now being taken for new season of JCPRD programs

Winter is finally waning and a greener, warmer, world is just around the corner! It’s time to start planning some spring and summer fun, and JCPRD has a new season of programs to help get you active and outdoors!

Registrations began Monday, March 20, for JCPRD’s May through August season of programming, which includes more than 500 programs being offered through 2023’s second quarter and beyond.

These programs can be found online at JCPRD.com. Believe it or not, a few of the new season’s offerings have already filled, so browse and register today for your best choice of programs!

Highlights include a number of special events and activities such as:

May

June

“Freaky Friday” at the Theatre in the Park (Rated G) on June 2-10 in Shawnee Mission Park (https://www.theatreinthepark.org/2023-season-summary)

July

August

May through August program offerings range from arts and crafts to sports to nature activities and include leagues, classes, homeschool offerings, seminars, workshops, and trips. Included are programs for infants through senior adults. If you’re still looking for 2023 summer camps listings, click here.

Ever since they resumed in mid-2021, 50 Plus travel programs have been very popular. Trips in the upcoming season include Extended Travel with upcoming trips to Montana, Peru with stops at Machu Picchu and Lake Titicaca, New York City, London and Paris, Costa Rica, Patagonia, Scotland, and a Holland & Belgium river cruise; as well as Day Trips and Social Outings to Omaha; an alpaca farm; Fort Scott, Kan.; Hutchinson, Kan.; New Theatre Restaurant; Clinton, Mo.; and more.

JCPRD continues to offer virtual programs, with an emphasis on 50 Plus offerings, which range from games to exercise.

With warmer temperatures, spring and summer are also great times to get out and explore JCPRD’s many parks and trails.

