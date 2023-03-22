Dyce grew up in Horton, Kansas, the last of three children. He graduated from Horton High School, enlisted in the Navy and was stationed on the U.S.S. Miller during World War II. He married Wanda Sue Roush on May 29, 1955, who taught music at Horton High School at that time. Dyce worked for the Post Office in Horton while taking courses at Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas, where he graduated in 1959 as a business major.

Dyce P. Bonham, 96, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023. He was born on March 8, 1927 in Horton, Kansas to Howard and Winona Elizabeth (“Bessie”) Bonham (Brown y Bernal).

Dyce and Wanda moved out of Horton to Osawatomie. A few short years later, they moved to Olathe in 1960 and stayed ever since.

Dyce worked for the Small Business Administration in Kansas City, Missouri, later in Topeka for Venture Capital, Higher Education Assistance Foundation in Overland Park and consultant for Neb Help in Omaha, Nebraska.

As a side career, Dyce was in ancillary law enforcement in Kansas. He worked for Miami County, later the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office where he was a Reserve Officer in the 1960’s and 70’s.

Dyce was an award-winning member of the Olathe Chamber of Commerce for many years, even well into his 90’s.

Dyce is survived by his sons, Kent Bonham of Olathe and Todd Bonham of Gardner; nieces Gini Held of Missouri, Patricia Moss of Hawaii, Nancy (Bonham) Lee of Tennessee and Celeste Bonham of Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Virginia (Bonham) Moss, his brother in-law Oscar Moss, Charles Bonham and sister in-law, Sydney (Weaver) Bonham, a nephew, Bill Bonham, and Dyce’s wife, Wanda Bonham of Olathe.

The family will receive guests for a visitation from 1:00-2:00pm on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at College Church of the Nazarene – Main Sanctuary, with the funeral service following at 2:00pm. Burial will be in Olathe Memorial Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions in Dyce’s memory be made to either Mid-America Nazarene University, Veterans of Foreign Wars, The American Legion, or to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.