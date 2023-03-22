  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Dyce P. Bonham

Dyce P. Bonham, 96, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023. He was born on March 8, 1927 in Horton, Kansas to Howard and Winona Elizabeth (“Bessie”) Bonham (Brown y Bernal).

Dyce grew up in Horton, Kansas, the last of three children. He graduated from Horton High School, enlisted in the Navy and was stationed on the U.S.S. Miller during World War II.
He married Wanda Sue Roush on May 29, 1955, who taught music at Horton High School at that time. Dyce worked for the Post Office in Horton while taking courses at Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas, where he graduated in 1959 as a business major.