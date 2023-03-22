Dorothy J. Moore

Dorothy Jean (Schalling) Moore, 92, was born in Kansas City KS on September 30, 1930 to Herman and Pearl Schalling. She passed away on January 5, 2023 in Clovis NM.

Dorothy was married to Robert T. Moore, a pastor with the Wesleyan Methodist Church and the Free Methodist Church. Dorothy and Robert served the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Topeka KS and Macon GA and the Free Methodist Church in Emporia KS, Newton KS and Minneapolis KS.

Dorothy attended Indiana Wesleyan University and Washburn University and received a Bachelor of Elementary Education from Washburn in 1967. She was a schoolteacher in Macon GA and Emporia KS. After retirement in 1995 Dorothy and Bob moved to Overland Park KS and Dorothy worked part-time for the Shawnee Mission School District. She had many friends and was well-loved member of the community in Overland Park KS.

Dorothy was a member of and attended the ImpactKC Church in Overland Park KS. She was a loving mother, a pastor’s wife and a school teacher. Dorothy was a faithful Christian woman who loved the Lord, her family, church family and community.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, and by her husband Robert T. Moore “Bob” and by her son Robert W. Moore. She is survived by her son, David A. Moore and her daughter, Patricia L. Martinez and five grandchildren; Kelley, Matthew, Sharen, Lisa and Joseph and four great grandchildren; J’lynn, Anthony, Baylee and Lola.

Visitation 10 a.m. with a Celebration of Life at 10:30 AM on Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa KS. Condolences may be expressed at porterfuneralhome.com.