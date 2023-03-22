Debra L. Bartholomew, 66, of Eudora, KS peacefully passed away due to complications of breast cancer at Lawrence Memorial Hospital on March 17th, 2023, surrounded by family and friends.
Survivors include Love and Life Partner; Kimberly J. Gillpatrick (53), Daughter; Zoey L. Bartholomew Gillpatrick (18), Mother; Donna M. Bartholomew, Father; Robert K. Bartholomew, Sisters; Anita (Lawrence) Steele and Patti Bowman, Nieces; Ashley Steele, Madison (Alex) Pruss, and Bailey Steele.
Visitation
Friday 24th of March
11:00 AM
Cedar Crest Memorial Chapel
32665 Lexington Avenue
De Soto, KS 66018
Funeral Service
Friday 24th of March
12:00 PM
Cedar Crest Memorial Chapel
32665 Lexington Avenue
De Soto, KS 66018
Memorial Contribution
Lawrence Humane Society
1805 E. 19th St.
Lawrence, KS 66046
785-843-6835
American Cancer Society
P.O. Box 22478
Oklahoma City, OK 73123
1-800-227-2345
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1