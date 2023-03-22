  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Darleen Kracht Thomas Fryatt

May 7, 1927 — March 20, 2023

Darleen Thomas Fryatt, 95, was born May 7, 1927 in Marysville, KS to Emilie and Louis Kracht. She passed peacefully through death to life with Jesus on March 20, 2023. Darleen grew up in Kansas City, KS where she was graduated from Rosedale High School. She married Robert Louis Thomas June 10, 1950, who preceded her in death and with whom she had 4 children, Penny, Roger, Becky, and Tammy. Later she married Eugene W Fryatt on August 21, 1970 and they celebrated over 50 years together.