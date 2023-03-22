Darleen Kracht Thomas Fryatt

Darleen Thomas Fryatt, 95, was born May 7, 1927 in Marysville, KS to Emilie and Louis Kracht. She passed peacefully through death to life with Jesus on March 20, 2023. Darleen grew up in Kansas City, KS where she was graduated from Rosedale High School. She married Robert Louis Thomas June 10, 1950, who preceded her in death and with whom she had 4 children, Penny, Roger, Becky, and Tammy. Later she married Eugene W Fryatt on August 21, 1970 and they celebrated over 50 years together.

Darleen used her organizational skills and precision as a bookkeeper for the International Boilermakers Union, from which she retired after 23 years service. She was a lifelong member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church in KC, KS where she also attended elementary school. Darleen loved music and was an accomplished steel guitar player. Some of her favorite pastimes were traveling, her church circle groups, playing games and working crossword & jigsaw puzzles, and watching her Royals on TV. She stayed very involved in her children’s and grandchildren’s activities.

Darleen was preceded in death by her husbands Robert and Gene, her parents, her twin brothers Cloyd and Lloyd, and children Roger Thomas, Becky Carpenter, and Tammy Evans. She is survived by a loving family: daughter Penny (Steve) Schlie, stepdaughters Debby Shockley and Lori (Roger) Schmitz, stepsons William (Lorie) Fryatt and David (Cheryl) Fryatt. The lights of her life were all her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Our Saviour Lutheran Church food pantry or a charity of your choosing.

Visitation

Friday, March 24, 2023

12:30 – 1:30pm (Central time)

Our Saviour Lutheran Church

4153 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66103

Funeral Service

Friday, March 24, 2023

1:30 – 2:30pm (Central time)

Our Saviour Lutheran Church

4153 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66103

Graveside Service

Friday, March 24, 2023

3:00 – 3:15pm (Central time)

Johnson County Memorial Gardens

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210