  Kaylie McLaughlin

Lenexa City Center plan for 2 hotels, retail and restaurant takes shape

Olsson and Midas Hospitality plan to build a double hotel, retail and restaurant space with its own parking garage in the Lenexa City Center. It's planned on the undeveloped block between Elmridge and Penrose off of 87th Street Parkway.

Olsson and Midas Hospitality plan to build a double hotel, retail and restaurant space with its own parking garage in Lenexa City Center. Image via Lenexa city planning documents.

A proposal that would bring two new hotels, a handful of retail spaces and a restaurant — all spanning 88,000 square feet — at Lenexa City Center is going forward.

On Tuesday, the Lenexa City Council signed off on a preliminary development plan proposed by Olsson and Missouri-based Midas Hospitality for an open two-acre property located between Elmridge Street and Penrose Lane on 87th Street Parkway.

