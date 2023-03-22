Lenexa City Center plan for 2 hotels, retail and restaurant takes shape

Olsson and Midas Hospitality plan to build a double hotel, retail and restaurant space with its own parking garage in Lenexa City Center. Image via Lenexa city planning documents.
A proposal that would bring two new hotels, a handful of retail spaces and a restaurant — all spanning 88,000 square feet — at Lenexa City Center is going forward.
On Tuesday, the Lenexa City Council signed off on a preliminary development plan proposed by Olsson and Missouri-based Midas Hospitality for an open two-acre property located between Elmridge Street and Penrose Lane on 87th Street Parkway.
That’s near the Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center and the Lenexa Public Market building.
Altogether, 260 hotel rooms are planned
Two separate hotels will be included in the project: a European-based Marriott brand called AC Hotels and a Residence Inn.
The hotels would share a common entrance and lobby space, as well as a centrally located courtyard.
The AC side of the building will have a restaurant open to the public with a bar as the centerpiece.
It would also have four ground-level shop spaces totaling 11,000 square-feet. Tenants have not been discussed, but the storefronts could be leased to small eateries or retailers.
The development, as proposed, would also come with about 75 public parking spaces, plus 210 hotel-specific parking spots in a garage.
However, several councilmembers noted Tuesday their support for the mixed-use development.
Councilmember Julie Sayers said the project looks like it belongs in the greater City Center district.
“Maybe people will think it’s always been here as part of the plan,” she said.
Next steps:
Since this project is in the City Center development, the final plan is subject to city council approval. That means, it will be heard again both by the Lenexa Planning Commission and the Lenexa City Council.
City staff and the developer both indicated some details could change with the proposed sidewalks, street parking plans, a drop off lane, trash enclosures and the ratio between public parking and hotel parking in the garage.
Design work on the project is expected to continue throughout the rest of the year with construction potentially getting underway by the end of 2023.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
