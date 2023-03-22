Here are the biggest Lenexa road projects planned for 2023

That list includes the first round of street reconstruction in central Lenexa and resurfacing on major thoroughfares.

Lenexa plans to spend roughly $7 million on its roadwork and traffic improvement projects in 2023.

You can sign up for Road Closure Alerts in Lenexa here.

Traffic projects in Lenexa pull funding from the city’s street maintenance sales tax, property tax and some outside sources.

Falcon Valley Drive reconstruction in central Lenexa

Falcon Valley Drive in the heart of the city is the first street identified for full reconstruction this year.

That will affect a stretch between Prairie Star Parkway and Woodland Road.

Work is expected to begin early in the summer and take a few months to complete.

More information on traffic impacts is expected to come later this year.

Stretch of 87th Street Parkway to be worked on

A mill and overlay project — removing the top layer of a road and repaving it — will impact 87th Street Parkway between Maurer and Pflumm roads.

This project will get $827,000 from the Johnson County Assisted Road System, or CARS, program.

Throughout 2022, major improvements were done on 87th Street Parkway around the I-435 interchange, focusing on widening both and adding new traffic signals to a congested area of one of the city’s busiest streets.

Other repaving roadwork projects planned:

Marshall Drive from 87th Street Parkway to the northern Lenexa limits

Pflumm Road between 103rd Street and College Boulevard

Renner Boulevard between 95th Street and College Boulevard

Residential road projects also on the list

Some neighborhood streets will also be resurfaced in 2023 with ultra-thin bonded asphalt.

That includes roads in College View, Canyon Creek, Cottonwood Canyon and Manchester Park.

