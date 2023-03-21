  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

William “Bill” Dean Shippee

A lifelong jokester, helper, and storyteller, William “Bill” Dean Shippee, 73, died January 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Bill was born in Gardner, Kansas, on September 1, 1949, to Robert James Shippee and JoAnn Wood Shippee. He grew up on a cattle and hay farm in Edgerton, sandwiched between two brothers, Jim and Jon Shippee. Bill spent much of his youth tinkering with cars and trying to get out of farm chores. He was a Boy Scout in Troop 194 and sang in the school choir. Whenever there was an opportunity to act as Master of Ceremonies, he took it – first, for his junior and senior prom, and later, after the birth of his only child, when announcing it was time for bed.