William “Bill” Dean Shippee

Bill was born in Gardner, Kansas, on September 1, 1949, to Robert James Shippee and JoAnn Wood Shippee. He grew up on a cattle and hay farm in Edgerton, sandwiched between two brothers, Jim and Jon Shippee. Bill spent much of his youth tinkering with cars and trying to get out of farm chores. He was a Boy Scout in Troop 194 and sang in the school choir. Whenever there was an opportunity to act as Master of Ceremonies, he took it – first, for his junior and senior prom, and later, after the birth of his only child, when announcing it was time for bed.

In 1967, he graduated from Gardner Edgerton High School and attended Emporia State University in the following years. Ignited by his love for the open road, Bill crisscrossed the midwest in the 1970s, driving for Columbia Feed Company and hauling cattle for Jay Francis Trucking. Then, with the help of his father, Bill became the publisher of the Shawnee Journal-Herald, where he cut his teeth working with ink and paper.

After the Shippees sold the newspaper, Bill and his brothers opened Shawnee Copy Center in 1978. The business became the go-to printing shop for many, in large part to Bill’s tenacious work ethic and charitable nature. To Bill, it was always more important that the job was done on time for the customer, no matter what, rather than what was earned. He had a knack for finding the right fix for a problem, whether it was a jammed Xerox machine or a graphic design mishap. He donated his time and services to many, many businesses and schools, gaining a loyal customer base across the Kansas City area.

Bill lived to lead. He served as President of the Shawnee Chamber Ambassadors and won Ambassador of the Year in 1979. At 31, he ran for mayor of Shawnee. He was a years-long board member for both the Shawnee and Bonner Springs-Edwardsville Area Chamber of Commerce. In 2021, he was surprised with Fox 4 Kansas City’s Pay-It-Forward Award after volunteering with Variety KC for over 10 years.

Bill met the love of his life, Sheri Tinberg, in English class his senior year of high school, and their first date was his senior prom. They married in 1983. Together, they welcomed a daughter, Brooke, in 1988. They spent many happy years in Shawnee before moving to Nashville, Tennessee in 2021 to be closer to Brooke and her family.

Bill had a need for speed, whether it was in a 1966 Pontiac GTO or his riding lawn mower. He loved road trips and talk radio. He looked forward to March Madness every year and never missed seeing his Kansas Jayhawks play. Bill was ecstatic to see the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl in 2020, just days after he welcomed twin grandchildren. He told the best jokes and had an even better laugh. And he was unwavering in his support of local charities, never turning down an opportunity to help others.

Above all, he adored his girls: his wife of 39 years, Sheri Shippee, and his daughter, Brooke Shippee. Bill was thrilled to welcome a son in law, Isaac Kimes, to the family in 2017, as well as three grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Sheri Shippee; his daughter, Brooke Shippee of Nashville, Tennessee, and her husband, Isaac Kimes; his three grandchildren, Quinn, Holden, and Reeve Kimes; brothers Jim Shippee and Jon Shippee; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father.

A celebration of life open house to honor Bill will be held at the Lake Quivira Clubhouse on April 15, 2023, from 1:30 – 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Variety KC, a charity that had a special place in Bill’s heart.

Bill will always be remembered for his generosity, his stories, and his sense of humor. He will be missed beyond measure.