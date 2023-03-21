  Kansas Reflector  - Elections

Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden opposes election reform bill

Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden sought to convince a Senate committee Monday to reject an election bill approved unanimously by the Kansas House that didn’t do enough in the sheriff’s view to strengthen penalties for election misconduct. Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel.

By Tim Carpenter

The new chairman of the Kansas Republican Party and a Kansas sheriff investigating alleged voter fraud Monday joined two dozen citizens urging the Kansas Senate to kill election reform legislation advocated by Secretary of State Scott Schwab.