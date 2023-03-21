The Shawnee Mission board of education on Monday unanimously approved a new classified staff pay schedule, which applies to non-teaching employees such as custodians, paraeducators and food service workers.

All classified staff employees with the Shawnee Mission School District will receive at least a 2% pay increase at the start of next school year.

The move will cost the district $2.25 million next school year, according to board documents, most of that coming out of the district’s operating funds.

District officials told the board Monday the new schedule — developed by a workgroup — is a long time coming for the approximately 1,500 classified employees currently serving the district.

Some staffers will see pay bumps of up to 11%

The amount classified employees’s pay will increase depends on what position they work and how long they’ve been with the district.

Associate superintendent of human resources Michael Schumacher told the school board it was most important to be competitive on the front end, when staff is first hired.

For the 2023-24 school year, new custodians and center-based paras will make $16.21 an hour — up from $14.98 an hour and $13.99 an hour, respectively.

“From an HR lens, we know that we are missing out on some candidates and are losing some of our current team members because of what we are currently paying,” Schumacher said. “This impacts our kids, and we should do more.”

There will now be 18 steps in the yearly salary schedule compared to the current 11, which means classified staff can make more than they currently can the longer the stay with the district.

The district has struggled to fill vacancies

Shawnee Mission this school year has struggled to fill classified staff vacancies, particularly among paraeducators and second-shift custodians.

In October, Shawnee Mission launched an incentive program to help fill vacancies and retain employees in these two specific areas.

A month later, the district approved a classified staff referral program offering $200 to current employees who refer new hires.

These efforts resulted in 46 new classified staff hires, Michael Schumacher, associate superintendent of human resources, told the school board Monday.

Some classified staffers gave feedback

Lisa Feingold, a classroom aide at Hocker Grove Middle School, urged the board to hold off on approving the new pay schedule in order to get feedback from classified staff.

Feingold said she was curious to know who was on the workgroup that developed the schedule.

In response, Schumacher said district administrators representing classified staff — including the information and communications technologies director, human resources director and food services director — were part of the group.

Meanwhile, Pam McGary, a 14-year paraprofessional, pointed out that the current schedule for most classified employees notes only their hourly wage and not what they’d make over the course of an entire year, and she’d like that annual number listed, too, in order to more easily calculate her earnings.

Go deeper: More information on the new pay schedule, including a calculator link, will be available online here.