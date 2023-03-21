  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee Mission School District

Shawnee Mission increases pay for custodians, paras and other classified staff

Shawnee Mission approved increased wages for classified staff, like paraeducators and custodians, to go into effect next school year. Photo courtesy Shawnee Mission

All classified staff employees with the Shawnee Mission School District will receive at least a 2% pay increase at the start of next school year.

The Shawnee Mission board of education on Monday unanimously approved a new classified staff pay schedule, which applies to non-teaching employees such as custodians, paraeducators and food service workers.

