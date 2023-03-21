  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village inks $50K deal with environmental consultants

Prairie Village is partnering with Keramida, an Indiana-based sustainability consulting firm, to make each aspect of the city more sustainable. Above, the Wassmer Park demonstration garden, which features native plantings. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

Prairie Village is exploring ways to make its city operations more environmentally sustainable.

The city council earlier this month unanimously approved an agreement with Keramida, an Indiana-based consulting firm, to create a sustainability program for Prairie Village.

