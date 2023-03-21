The city council earlier this month unanimously approved an agreement with Keramida , an Indiana-based consulting firm, to create a sustainability program for Prairie Village.

Prairie Village is exploring ways to make its city operations more environmentally sustainable.

The move aims to help the city reach its commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 or sooner, according to city documents.

The $50,000 agreement is funded out of the 2023 budget through a decision package, a council-requested budget item that was submitted last April.

Each department will be audited for sustainability

The city’s sustainability plan should include short and long term “goals for municipal activities,” according to city documents.

Councilmember Greg Shelton, the city’s environmental committee co-chair, said the first step will be to sit down with each city department for a complete audit of operations to see where changes could be made.

This will include the parks and recreation department, Shelton said, to see what may be done to make Prairie Village’s parks system more sustainable.

An entire list of what Prairie Village wants out of a sustainability program, which is what the partnership should produce, is found on pages 76 and 77 of the document below.

This aims to be more thorough than 2020 emissions study

Kansas City-based firm Dynamhex tracked the city’s greenhouse gas emissions for one year in 2020.

The company, which city staff says has since been acquired by a different company, created an interactive map for residents to see their individual houshold carbon footprints.

Councilmember Piper Reimer, another environmental committee co-chair, said the Keramida partnership is much further reaching than what the city “had ever expected from Dynamhex.”

“What we hoped to get with Dynamhex when we entered that contract was data, not just for the city, but also a tool that might help the residents [to] provide them more information so they can make more informed choices,” Reimer said. “What we have contract with Keramida for is something far, far beyond, much further reaching, than what we had ever expected with Dynamhex.”

Student group supports Keramida partnership

The Prairie Elementary Green Team, a student-led group at the Prairie Village elementary school, wants to lower the school’s carbon footprint.

Two Green Team members and their parent sponsor Melissa Lewis spoke in support of the Keramida partnership at the March 6 city council meeting.

“Prairie Village’s investment to collect the data that we need to inform the decisions that we must face is a signal to all Prairie Villagers, especially my four favorite young ones, that you’re also committed to pursuing policy for a livable climate and a healthy future,” Lewis said.

What happens next: