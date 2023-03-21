Street improvements, new traffic signals, a redesigned downtown farmers’ market and the renovation of Young’s Aquatic Center are just a few of the high-profile projects that could be store for northern Overland Park in the next five years.

Over the last several weeks, the Overland Park City Council and city staff have been reviewing the city’s next proposed five-year Capital Improvement Program, which forecasts future public improvements and new facilities in the city from 2024-2028.