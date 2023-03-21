Obituaries Mar 21, 2023 - Obituaries Local obituaries for March 17-20 Share this story: Below is a list of local obituaries from March 17-20, 2023. Carollyn Sue Barnett James R. Bates David Zane Branum Emma Jean Gatlin James L. “Jim” Jones Nancie Jane Page Donald G. Robertson Janice Carol Ruff Maxwell “Max” Satterwhite Curtis Eugene Virgin Eugene Vermillion Dennis Michael McCarthy Timothy D. Cronin
