  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Lenexa latest JoCo city to change building codes after firefighters injured

Lenexa and Olathe firefighters awaiting assignment near the scene of a Shawnee fire that injured five firefighters in July 2022.

Lenexa and Olathe firefighters awaiting assignment near the scene of a Shawnee fire that injured five firefighters in July 2022. File photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Lenexa is taking steps to protect firefighters responding to house fires after several first responders were injured last year trying to bring a Shawnee house fire under control.

Earlier this month, the Lenexa City Council updated a series of home building codes that will require so-called under stair protection in new home construction.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our roughly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙 If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.