  Lucie Krisman  - Leawood

Leawood tweaks pit bull ban, but keeps it on the books

Leawood pit bull ban

Leawood's pit bull ban will stay on the books, but the city agreed to change the way it's defined and enforced. Photo via Shutterstock. Used under a Creative Commons license.

Leawood’s pit bull ban is still on the books, but the way it’s enforced changed this week.

The Leawood City Council on Monday unanimously approved an amendment to the city’s dangerous animal ordinance banning pit bulls.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

