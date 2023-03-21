🚨 One thing to know today

Transport Brewery based in downtown Shawnee has opened its second taproom in Gardner, at the corner of Main Street and Elm Street in a former pharmacy building across from city hall.

The space is complete with a wall of taps, a large community table and a patio.

“The vibe for our brewery is being community-focused and kind of putting down your phones and watching a game together, just talking because you’re right there,” manager Christie Jackson said.

They’ll serve roughly 20 beers on tap, plus some cask beers. Smoke ‘n’ Seoul, a barbecue-Korean fusion food truck, will also have a kitchen in the facility.

The first soft opening event at the Gardner taproom was held on Friday, St. Patrick’s Day, and the place was packed.

Additional soft opening events are planned for the next month or so on:

Thursdays, from 4p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fridays, from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturdays, from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sundays, from 12 to 6 p.m.

That all leads up to a grand opening party planned for some time in April.

🗓 Public meetings Tuesday

Prairie Village Diversity Committee, 4 p.m. [View agenda]

Roeland Park Planning Commission, 6 p.m.

Lenexa City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top Monday stories

📰 Other local news

The right turn lane on 87th Street Parkway at Renner Boulevard in Lenexa will be closed all week as utility WaterOne does work in the area. [ City of Lenexa ]

A 22-year-old woman from Lenexa was one of two people killed in a crash on I-435 in Platte County, Mo., late last week. [ Kansas City Star ]

An Olathe man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being thrown from an SUV as it rolled on I-35 near College Boulevard early Saturday morning. [ WIBW ]

🐦 Notable tweets

Overland Park Fire marked a harrowing anniversary on Monday.

Six years ago today we fought the worst fire in Overland Park history. Fortunately there was no loss of life. Thanks to all the neighboring departments who helped and to everyone who assisted those in need. We are truly blessed with an amazing community. pic.twitter.com/SkfNj2uEQT — Overland Park Fire (@OverlandParkFD) March 20, 2023

The Johnson County Department of Health and Enivronment’s walk-in clinic in Mission will be closed this week.

Our Mission walk-in health clinic is closed this week as our staff implements a new electronic medical records system. Walk-in services are available at the Olathe clinic (11875 S. Sunset Drive). WIC offices in Mission remain open this week. https://t.co/R30lztL7Lj @jocogov pic.twitter.com/KqbbbYp6yh — JCDHE (@JOCOHealth) March 20, 2023

And Johnson County’s own Kevin Harlan with another shining moment on the call from the first weekend of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament:

Kevin Harlan was hyped. Stan Van Gundy was shook. The Virginia-Furman ending was an emotional roller coaster for the broadcasters as well. 🎥 @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/MeNCc9rEkF — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 20, 2023

📸 A thousand images

Spring is finally here (officially, and we hope the spring-like weather sticks around). These moth orchids were spotted at Family Tree Nursery in Shawnee. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.