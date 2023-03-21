  A message from Fountain Mortgage  - Sponsored posts

Homebody Eats: The $60 checking account curry (with video!)

I’ve said it before in past Homebody articles, but my fondest memories around food usually involve times when I was a really poor college kid. There was a brief period during college when I was between jobs that my checking account reached just $60 after paying for a move, shelling out first and last month’s rent on a bungalow house, buying textbooks for class, and cutting a check for a non-refundable $300 pet deposit. That last one still irks me because $300 for a pet is still an absurd cost by today’s standards!

My father was shocked and upset when I told him this same story years later, and it’s likely that today I’d feel crippling anxiety at the prospect of being so close to the cliff’s edge financially. I never mentioned it to anyone at the time because the situation hit differently at that age, I suppose. Things felt more exploratory than scary, and living paycheck to paycheck forced an intentionality upon time and resources I’d never applied to my life before. It was the financial and collegiate equivalent of being pushed outside by one’s parents to play in the yard all Summer day. What does’ play in the yard’ even mean though? Who knows, but you’d better figure out something to do until sundown…