Homebody Eats: The $60 checking account curry (with video!)

My father was shocked and upset when I told him this same story years later, and it’s likely that today I’d feel crippling anxiety at the prospect of being so close to the cliff’s edge financially. I never mentioned it to anyone at the time because the situation hit differently at that age, I suppose. Things felt more exploratory than scary, and living paycheck to paycheck forced an intentionality upon time and resources I’d never applied to my life before. It was the financial and collegiate equivalent of being pushed outside by one’s parents to play in the yard all Summer day. What does’ play in the yard’ even mean though? Who knows, but you’d better figure out something to do until sundown…

I’ve said it before in past Homebody articles, but my fondest memories around food usually involve times when I was a really poor college kid. There was a brief period during college when I was between jobs that my checking account reached just $60 after paying for a move, shelling out first and last month’s rent on a bungalow house, buying textbooks for class, and cutting a check for a non-refundable $300 pet deposit. That last one still irks me because $300 for a pet is still an absurd cost by today’s standards!

So I had to create my own fun, but that actually made me extremely happy. Summer days consisted of hanging out with my best friend/roommate watching terrible horror movies (think Blockbuster exclusives-type awful) and making fun of them. Evenings were filled with porch sitting with friends and craft brews as the sun went down. Eventually, we’d mosey in for the evening to whip up some cheap, filling food. Our house was crappy and our bank accounts were low, yet we ate like kings and had the best time.

I wound up cooking many different types of Indian cuisine that Summer and got quite skilled at several. This East Indian Yellow Chicken Curry is one of my favorite easy, cheap eats, and it pairs perfectly with spiced rice and flatbread if you care to make some. It’s also very customizable, forgiving, and ample in it’s leftovers. In fact, I would often host dinner parties in which we’d feed an entire crowd of friends at our large table from just a single pan’s worth of curry.

East India Yellow Chicken Curry

Ingredients (mostly in order)

1.5-2 tbs canola or vegetable oil

1 tbs cumin seeds

1/2-3/4 white onion slided into thin strips

3 tsp salt (only use half at first-see recipe)

1 can green chilies-drained

1-1 1/2 inch knob ginger-grated

2-3 cloves of minced garlic

1 can drained, sliced potatoes

2-3 tomatoes-diced

3/4-1 lb Chicken thighs-

1/2 cup plain yogurt-1/2 cup water mix

1 tsp red chili powder

1.5 tsp Turmeric

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp mustard seeds (totally optional)

1 tsp black pepper

Begin by adding your oil to your pan and heat it over medium heat (about a 5.5-6), then add your cumin seeds, stirring occasionally. Let them cook for about a minute, then add your onions into the pan. Add half your salt to the onions to help them cook down faster, stirring occasionally for about 3-4 minutes.

Next, add your drained can of green chilis to the pan alongside your ginger and cook both for about 1-2 minutes. Add in your chicken and sear it for about 3-4 minutes or until the sides are cooked but the inside is not. Do not cook your chicken all the way through yet. Add in your garlic, your tomatoes, and your potatoes, and cook for another two minutes.

Add your spices into your yogurt/water combo, mix them up, then add them into the pan, bringing the dish to a light simmer. Slow simmer your curry and stir occasionally for about 6-8 minutes until the sauce has thickened and is no longer watery. We want it to be able to coat the back of a spoon once enough water has reduced out of it. That’s when you know the sauce is good to go.

Your final step in cooking will be to add salt slowly to bring the flavors forward. Turn off your heat or turn on the warming setting of your stove, then taste your curry base to see how salty it is. Salt a bit, taste a sample, then repeat until it reaches a balance. You’ll start to see flavors come forward as you salt, but be sure to go slowly so as to not overdo it.

A few notes:

If you get ahead of yourself, you can cheat by adding a small amount of yogurt/water mix to the curry or even some tomato paste to balance the salty with sweetness. It will decrease the intensity of the other spices but salvage your dish.

I intentionally never heavily salt this dish up front because the water content reduces during cooking and can screw up the final result. I personally believe it’s best salted to perfection at the end. All the flavors are there already and just need help to bring them forward. Salting late does just that, and the 3 tsp of salt are just a starting guide for you, not set amounts. It may need more or less, and your tastebuds will determine the correct amount for you.

Serve over seasoned white rice and/or the flatbread of your choice, but my favorite flatbread is naan. You can watch the video tutorial for more technique tips and to see another quick recipe for a spiced rice you can serve with your meal.

Final thought:

The beautiful thing about Indian cuisine is that it doesn’t necessarily emphasize having lots or any meat on hand, it’s often cheap to produce if you have the spices it requires, and it’s complemented well by rice, one of the kitchen pantry’s cheapest and most filling foods. Indian cuisine is as highly regional as Chinese, Italian, or even American cuisine, but it seems to have a universal respect for all economic levels and circumstances. It’s uniquely suited to the meat eater, vegetarian, vegan, or even the college kid with the gasping bank account. And what other cuisine has a seat at the table for everyone?

I hope this recipe helps fill those in your home and creates warm memories together with whoever sits at yours.