Helen Marie Rode

Helen Marie Rode passed away peacefully on March 11, 2023 at KU Medical Center, surrounded by her two sons.

All services will be held at Church of the Ascensions, 9510 W. 127th St, Overland Park, KS 66213 on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Visitation will begin at 9:30am, with the Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by lunch at 11am.