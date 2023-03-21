All services will be held at Church of the Ascensions, 9510 W. 127th St, Overland Park, KS 66213 on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Visitation will begin at 9:30am, with the Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by lunch at 11am.

Helen Marie Rode passed away peacefully on March 11, 2023 at KU Medical Center, surrounded by her two sons.

Helen was born in Kansas City, Missouri on June 18, 1941 to Ralph and Virginia Parra. Helen attended St. Agnes High School. While in attendance in high school, Helen met her lifelong sweetheart, Bob Rode, and married him in 1959. Helen worked as the Accounting Manager most of her adult career at Amoco Oil/BP Oil in Kansas City, Missouri, Des Moines, Iowa, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, as well as going back to school to earn her Bachelor’s Degree.

Helen is preceded in death by her husband Robert Rode.

Helen is survived by her sons Ron and Jim Rode; grandchildren Jason, Madison, and Cooper Rode and great grandchildren Victoria and Reagan Rode.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the American Cancer Society is appreciated: www.donate.cancer.org.