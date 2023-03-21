Know Your Rights: Meet the attorneys of Foster Wallace LLC

There’s the daunting task of recovering from physical injuries. Then there’s the challenge of coping with with the emotional trauma of the incident. And, unfortunately, there’s also the burden of navigating the maze of the health care system and medical bills.

People who have been seriously hurt in an accident or as a result of someone else’s negligence have their work cut out for them.

Attorneys Michael Foster and Brian Wallace founded the law firm of Foster Wallace LLC to fight for people in just such circumstances. After leaving jobs in big law to strike out on their own, they’ve established a reputation for treating each client as if they were their only client — giving them a quality of legal representation that’s becoming increasingly rare.

“We worked at one of the largest law firms in the country for a decade, and learned from some of the absolute best lawyers there are during that time,” Wallace said. “But at the end of the day, we wanted to go out and help the individual.”

“We wanted to represent people instead of big insurance companies,” Foster said. “We made the switch and we haven’t looked back.”

Check out this video to hear the partners talk about their motivations for starting the firm:

Meet the partners of Foster Wallace LLC

The legal trade is a family tradition for Michael Foster. Members of his extended family have been practicing in Kansas City for nearly 100 years. When it came time to choose a career for himself, Foster felt a calling to follow in his forebears’ footsteps. So after he graduated from Drake University, where he had played Division I golf, Foster came back to KC to start his legal education.

It was in law school at UMKC that Foster met Brian Wallace, a SM East graduate who had gone on to play Division I soccer in college. The two formed an easy bond, sharing a similar approach to lawyering. After years working together at a big-law firm, the two decided to leave to start their own practice in 2018.

One of the hallmarks of their approach is giving clients the comfort of mind that their legal needs are being completely taken care of so that they can focus on healing.

“We’ll focus on your case if you focus on trying to bring yourself back to where you were right before your accident,” Wallace said.

Check out the partners talk about their unique approach to client service here:

