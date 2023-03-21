  A message from Foster Wallace  - Sponsored posts

Know Your Rights: Meet the attorneys of Foster Wallace LLC

Brian Wallace and Michael Foster of Foster Wallace LLC

Brian Wallace (left) and Michael Foster founded the law firm of Foster Wallace LLC after spending years working in big law.

People who have been seriously hurt in an accident or as a result of someone else’s negligence have their work cut out for them.

There’s the daunting task of recovering from physical injuries. Then there’s the challenge of coping with with the emotional trauma of the incident. And, unfortunately, there’s also the burden of navigating the maze of the health care system and medical bills.