Dr. P. E. Thomas

P.E Thomas 95, died peacefully in Overland Park, Kansas on March 18, 2023, surrounded by his family after many wonderful years as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

He was preceded by his loving wife of 63 years, Lisy Thomas (8/23/1931 – 5/9/2018) and is survived by his daughters, Anna Idiculla (Ninan) of Overland Park, KS, Aswathy Valakuzhy (Kuruvilla) of Charlotte, NC, and sons Eapen Thomas (Mary) of Columbus, OH, P.T. Thomas (Annie) of Atlanta, GA, nine grandchildren, Anju, Arun, Kevin, Kieran, Tia, Alex, Allen, Reuben, Rahul, and four great grandchildren, Aria, Isla, Kaia and Willow.