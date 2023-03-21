  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Deborah Lynn Hoerl

Deborah Lynn Hoerl, 67, of Bucyrus, Kansas passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday March 14th, 2023 at her home.

Debbie was born July 11, 1955 in Jefferson County, Kentucky. The daughter of John and Rose Ann Culver, she graduated from Shawnee Mission West High School in Overland Park, Kansas in 1973 and immediately entered the workforce.