Deborah Lynn Hoerl

Debbie was born July 11, 1955 in Jefferson County, Kentucky. The daughter of John and Rose Ann Culver, she graduated from Shawnee Mission West High School in Overland Park, Kansas in 1973 and immediately entered the workforce.

She began her career working at the Veterans Administration in Olathe, Kansas where she worked for a few years as an administrative assistant prior to accepting a position with Payne & Jones, Chartered as a legal secretary. Debbie spent many wonderful years working for Payne & Jones and truly enjoyed the relationships she built while there.

In 1984 Debbie gave birth to her only child, Collin, to Steve Turner of Overland Park.

From the mid 1980s through the early 2000s Debbie dedicated her life to spending time with and raising her son, for whom she was immensely proud of.

In 1991 she met Dale Hoerl of Lenexa, Kansas who at the time was Collin’s recreational football coach. That friendship would later blossom into love and in June of 1998 they were married in Las Vegas by none other than The King himself (well, a somewhat convincing King at least.)

When you think of a once in a lifetime love, you would think of Debbie and Dale. The couple were truly inseparable, and with their children Collin and Brandon Hoerl they spent many summers taking road trips or visiting other countries, creating a lifetime of memories.

In 1999 Debbie and Dale purchased 40 acres in Bucyrus, Kansas with the dream of one day building their forever home. Neither of them could have imagined at that time that the property purchase would flourish into the second love of her life, owning and operating Alpacas of Moose Creek Ranch.

Living on the ranch, traveling and showing her animals had not only become her passion, but her identity. From the infectious smiles to the homemade cookies, Debbie had found her second calling. The sense of family within the alpaca community is exactly where Debbie and Dale were meant to be.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father John and her mother Rose Ann.

She is survived by her husband of 24 years Dale Hoerl; two sons Collin (Danielle) Turner of Jackson, Mississippi, Brandon (Jessa) Hoerl of Olathe, Kansas; three grandchildren Peyton and Jackson Turner, and Emma Hoerl as well as cousins Mike, Steve, Dan and Rick and their families.

Honorary pallbearers: Dian Trainer, Susan Kasch, Sharon Miligan, Emma Hoerl, Peyton Turner and Jackson Turner.