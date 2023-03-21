  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Cookie Co. bringing gourmet cookies to Lenexa’s Sonoma Plaza

Cookie Co. has a menu of four cookies that rotates weekly, but the chocolate chip cookie, that weighs in at 6.5 oz, is a constant. Three chocolate chips from Cookie Co. are pictured.

Cookie Co. has a menu of four cookies that rotates weekly, but the chocolate chip cookie, that weighs in at 6.5 oz, is a constant. Photo courtesy of Cookie Co. California Facebook.

Cookie Co., a California-based company specializing in jumbo-sized gourmet cookies, will open later this spring in Lenexa’s Sonoma Plaza commercial area.

Kerri Priest, an owner of the local franchise group, said additional locations are also planned in the BluHawk development in south Overland Park and in Kansas City, Mo.

