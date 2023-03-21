Cookie Co., a California-based company specializing in jumbo-sized gourmet cookies, will open later this spring in Lenexa’s Sonoma Plaza commercial area.
Kerri Priest, an owner of the local franchise group, said additional locations are also planned in the BluHawk development in south Overland Park and in Kansas City, Mo.
