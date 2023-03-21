Christie Jean-Baptiste (née Georges) was born in Cap-Haïtien, Haiti on August 20,1943.

She was educated to be a phlebotomist, but also worked in administrative services and retail. She also earned a B.A. degree in sociology at University of District of Columbia. She was married to Aramus Jean-Baptiste from the 1970s-1980s and their children are Ari and Rachel and grandchildren: Pria, Noah, and Cassandra.