She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Curl of Olathe, KS, brother Ray Lambeth of Forsyth, MT, and her father, Wyatt D. Lambeth of Stratford, IA. She is survived by her sister, Sue Dillon (Lambeth) of Tuscumbia, MO, and her son Mark E. Curl of Olathe, KS. Carol’s hobbies included gardening and canning.

Carolyn Marie Curl, age 80, of Olathe, KS passed away peacefully at Azria Healthcare in Olathe, KS, early Thursday morning, March 16, 2023 after a long battle with her health.

Carol was born on April 4, 1942 to Wyatt D. and Ida Mae Lambeth in Windsor, MO. Carol was raised in Calhoun, MO with her brother, Ray, and sister, Sue. They went to church regularly and attended school (grades Kindergarten through 12) in Calhoun, with Carol graduating from Calhoun High School in 1960 with many accomplishments to her credit.

Carol started her life as a hair stylist in Kansas City, MO where she met her husband, Paul and they were later married on March 4, 1962 at Roanoke Christian Church in Kansas City, MO. They moved to Olathe, KS in 1964 where their son Mark was born in 1965. The family has resided in Olathe since 1964.

Memorials are suggested to the Vista Baptist Church, Missions Programs.