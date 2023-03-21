  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Carolyn Marie Curl

Carolyn Marie Curl, age 80, of Olathe, KS passed away peacefully at Azria Healthcare in Olathe, KS, early Thursday morning, March 16, 2023 after a long battle with her health.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Curl of Olathe, KS, brother Ray Lambeth of Forsyth, MT, and her father, Wyatt D. Lambeth of Stratford, IA. She is survived by her sister, Sue Dillon (Lambeth) of Tuscumbia, MO, and her son Mark E. Curl of Olathe, KS.
Carol’s hobbies included gardening and canning.