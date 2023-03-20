  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Automotive Technology courses gear students up for a successful career

For anyone interested in a career as an automobile technician, a degree or certificate in Automotive Technology from JCCC will prepare you for a successful job in the field.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there will be more than 73,000 new job openings for automotive technicians each year for the next decade. JCCC’s Automotive Technology program trains students for a high-demand career in this lucrative field.

Students can pursue an Automotive Technology degree or certificate at JCCC

JCCC’s Automotive Technology program covers the basics and beyond. The program includes courses in the eight core areas of Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certification. ASE is the industry-backed national organization that certifies auto technicians. Students also learn skills like customer relations, materials and labor cost estimation, and workforce management – all of which are necessary to advance in an automotive technology career.