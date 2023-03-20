Updates from Johnson County Community College: Automotive Technology courses gear students up for a successful career

JCCC’s Automotive Technology program covers the basics and beyond. The program includes courses in the eight core areas of Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certification. ASE is the industry-backed national organization that certifies auto technicians. Students also learn skills like customer relations, materials and labor cost estimation, and workforce management – all of which are necessary to advance in an automotive technology career.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there will be more than 73,000 new job openings for automotive technicians each year for the next decade. JCCC’s Automotive Technology program trains students for a high-demand career in this lucrative field.

Students can choose from three education paths in JCCC’s Automotive Technology program:

Associate of Applied Science in Automotive Technology: Students learn about all major automotive systems in this program certified by the ASE Education Foundation. After completing more than 60 credit hours, students graduate with the background and skills they need to take and pass several certification exams, which helps them stand out to potential employers.

Automotive Technology Maintenance and Light Repair Certificate : Automobile technicians who perform maintenance and light repair services can receive specialized training through this certificate program. Students increase their technical knowledge of maintenance and minor repairs in only 26 hours of course training.

Automotive Technology Repair Certificate: This two-year certificate program is for automotive technicians who perform basic diagnostic and repair services. Students gain training through hands-on courses and on-the-job experience.

Students learn from industry experts using modern technology

There are many benefits to pursuing a degree or certificate in JCCC’s Automotive Technology program. Students learn in our state-of-the-art Career and Technical Education Center on the same top-of-the-line equipment and technology that technicians use in the field.

Additionally, students benefit from small and personalized classes taught by faculty with years of professional experience. Students receive expert advice and gain networking opportunities through the Automotive Technology advisory board, which helps them enter the workforce with connections in the industry.

Transfer options are available

JCCC has many transfer agreements in place for students who wish to continue their education and increase their employment potential with a bachelor’s degree. JCCC’s Transfer Information and Services office can help students ensure their earned credits move with them to a new college.

Spark your next career path

Small class sizes, in-depth curriculum and hands-on training make JCCC a top choice for students who want to earn an Automotive Technology certification or degree. Learn more about the program and apply today.