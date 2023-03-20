The Overland Park Police Department released its 2022 annual report in March, which found an increase in calls for service south of I-435. File photo.
While fewer people called the police in northern Overland Park last year than they did in 2021, the number of calls for service is still much higher than it was in 2020.
The police department has released a report each year since the 1970s as a way to share a yearly overview of the department’s operations as well as insights into crime data around the city. The city released its 2022 annual report earlier this month.
Here are some key takeaways the Post has compiled from the report.
The city’s north saw a 9% decrease in calls for service
The Downtown Division, which is responsible for enforcement activity north of Interstate 435, handled nearly 28,000 calls for service in 2022, a roughly 9% decrease from the roughly 30,000 that occurred in 2021.
Overland Park Police Spokesperson John Lacy said he was unsure why there was a 9% decrease, but he surmised the department has made a difference through more community engagement and involvement last year.
Meanwhile, police serving in northern Overland Park reported roughly the same number of self-initiated events in 2021 and 2022: about 29,000 both years. Self-initiated events, such as traffic stops, building checks, area checks and checking abandoned vehicles, are logged as part of an officer’s patrol.
While specific numbers were omitted from the report, theft, battery and fraud were the most common offense out of the roughly 5,000 reported in this part of the city, according to the report.
South of I-435 saw a 30% rise in calls
In the Parkway Division, which covers south of I-435, the number of calls handled in 2022 went up significantly: a 30% increase from nearly 23,000 in 2021 to nearly 30,000 in 2022.
Lacy said a boom of new housing, business growth and the opening of new assisted living facilities in the area all contributed to the increase in calls in southern Overland Park last year.
“Also, there were more auto burglaries in the south end of the city compared to the north end,” Lacy added.
Alternatively, the number of self-initiated events stayed relatively the same: about 29,000 in both 2021 and 2022.
Out of the roughly 4,000 offenses reported last year by the Parkway Division, theft (1,833 incident reports) and criminal damage of property (811 incident reports) were the most common.
Formal disciplinary actions fell by more than 200%
Formal disciplinary actions occur “if any training deficiencies are noted and/or policies are determined to be violated,” according to the report.
A total of 13 formal disciplinary actions took place in 2022, which is a more than 200% decrease from the 40 documented in 2021 and the 41 in 2020.
Of the 13 formal disciplinary actions, eight were written reprimands, two resulted in suspensions, one resigned under investigation, and two were terminations.
Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park.
I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.
