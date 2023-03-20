  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Overland Park 911 calls south of I-435 spiked last year

The Overland Park Police Department released its 2022 annual report in March, which found an increase in calls for service south of I-435. File photo.

While fewer people called the police in northern Overland Park last year than they did in 2021, the number of calls for service is still much higher than it was in 2020.

The police department has released a report each year since the 1970s as a way to share a yearly overview of the department’s operations as well as insights into crime data around the city. The city released its 2022 annual report earlier this month.

Nikki

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

