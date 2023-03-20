  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Overland Park Councilmember Paul Lyons won’t seek reelection

Paul Lyons

After serving on the Overland Park City Council for 16 years, Ward 2 Councilmember Paul Lyons announced he will not be seeking re-election this fall. File photo.

Come next year, the Overland Park City Council will be missing a familiar face.

After serving on the city’s governing body for more than 15 years, Councilmember Paul Lyons has announced he will be stepping down from his seat following this fall’s general election.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

