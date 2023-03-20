Mission is joining some other Johnson County cities in considering the adoption of a non-legally binding definition of antisemitism.
Like Leawood and Roeland Park, Mission heard from the Jewish Relations Bureau | American Jewish Committee about the national rise in antisemitism — punctuated locally by two recent incidents at Johnson County high schools — and the importance of defining it.
