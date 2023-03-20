  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Mission latest JoCo city to consider antisemitism measure

Mission antisemitism is coming back before the finance and administration committee, which meets at the city hall.

Mission's city finance and administration committee plans to discuss adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

Mission is joining some other Johnson County cities in considering the adoption of a non-legally binding definition of antisemitism.

Like Leawood and Roeland Park, Mission heard from the Jewish Relations Bureau | American Jewish Committee about the national rise in antisemitism — punctuated locally by two recent incidents at Johnson County high schools — and the importance of defining it.

