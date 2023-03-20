  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Johnny’s Tavern in Prairie Village is expanding

Johnny's Tavern Prairie Village plans to expand into the old Subway next door — and get a full facelift.

Johnny's Tavern in Prairie Village's Corinth Square is planning to expand into the former Subway location right next door. This means the bar and grill will close for 60 to 90 days later this year. Photo courtesy Shelly Kuhasz

Johnny’s Tavern at Prairie Village’s Corinth Square is getting a facelift.

The Lawrence-based sports bar and grill chain now with more than a dozen locations in the Kansas City region plans to expand its Prairie Village footprint into the former Subway next door.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

