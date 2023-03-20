Johnny's Tavern in Prairie Village's Corinth Square is planning to expand into the former Subway location right next door. This means the bar and grill will close for 60 to 90 days later this year. Photo courtesy Shelly Kuhasz
The Lawrence-based sports bar and grill chain now with more than a dozen locations in the Kansas City region plans to expand its Prairie Village footprint into the former Subway next door.
The move is aimed at creating more space for its kitchen, bar and a new patio there, company officials say.
Johnny’s expansion will focus on kitchen
Shelly Kuhasz, a Johnny’s Tavern managing partner, said the expansion in Prairie Village is intended to help accommodate the daily volume of customers at that location on the busy corner of 83rd Street and Mission Road.
For example, the Prairie Village location does not currently have a full-sized pizza oven, she said.
“We’ve been in Prairie Village for 20 years,” Kuhasz said. “We’re excited we got a new lease signed, and we’re staying where we are just to be able to continue serving the community for the next 20 years.”
Expansion will add roughly 1,000 square feet
Kuhasz said the old Subway will house about 90% of Johnny’s expanded kitchen.
That Subway closed in May 2022, according to officials with First Washington Realty, which manages the Corinth Square shopping center.
The expansion will also allow for the addition of 10 extra bar seats in their current seating area.
There is also a new front patio in the works, which will be non-smoking unlike the back patio, Kuhasz said.
Work could begin later this spring
Kuhasz said the plan is to start gutting the former Subway space, likely in early May.
The restaurant will have to close temporarily for the expansion, and Kuhasz said the hope is to limit that closure to 60 to 90 days.
“We’re the smallest out of all of the Johnny’s [Tavern locations],” Kuhasz said. “We love our space, but we need more.”
👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
